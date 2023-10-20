Sergio Massa is the candidate for president of Argentina for the Union for the Fatherland coalition, which in this 2023 election represents Peronism and brings together several parties on the Argentine left. Current Economy Minister of the criticized and disastrous government of Alberto Fernández, Massa, who began his political career immersed in Peronism, for a period did not have his speech so favorable to some members of the political movement.

The first “turn” of the current minister and candidate occurred in 2009, when he left his position as head of the Cabinet of Ministers in the then government of Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015). At that time, Massa had a disagreement with Cristina after information came out in the international media that, during a dinner in the USA, he had called the former Argentine president Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), Cristina’s husband, a “psychopath, monster and coward”.

It was after this departure that the now representative of Argentine Peronism began to create “his own wings” and follow his own path. Massa officially broke his ties with Cristina Kirchner in 2013 and founded his own party, Frente Renovadora. He became a fierce critic of the Kirchnerist government, accusing it at the time of being authoritarian, populist and corrupt.

In 2015, when he launched his first presidential candidacy, Kirchner’s now ally wrote on his X profile (formerly Twitter) that with him – if he were elected – the “K era” would end, making reference to Kirchnerism in the leadership of the Casa Rosada .

“No matter the violence or checkbook [suborno] that they want to use. Today, the FPV [Frente para Todos, coalizão

peronista na eleição da época] means fraud, arrogance and violence”, says the publication which is still available.

In the same 2015 election, Massa presented himself as a “renewing and progressive option”, who sought to combat “corruption, insecurity and inflation that affected the country”. The discourse presented at the time was very different from today.

In his launch as a presidential candidate that year, Massa spared no criticism of Kirchnerism and defended the trial and imprisonment of corrupt members of Cristina’s government, stating that the correct path for the country was “not one of impunity” and that “ corruption disgusted him.”

The speech, however, was not enough to take him to the post of president. In that election, Massa finished in third place. But that didn’t stop him from opposing Kirchnerism. In the second round of 2015, he covertly supported the opposition candidate Mauricio Macri, who won that dispute against Daniel Scioli, chosen by Cristina, and was president of Argentina from 2015 to 2019.

Massa continued with his speech against members of Peronism and against Kirchner even after the 2015 dispute. In 2017, in the legislative elections, he ran for the position of senator for the province of Buenos Aires in order to “stop” Cristina Kirchner, who was also running for the same position. post, in the same province.

In an interview given to an Argentine broadcaster at the time, Massa even accused Kirchner of running in the legislative elections to be able to “escape the action of justice”.

“Christina [Kirchner]

needs to be a candidate because she needs parliamentary immunity and finds an umbrella that protects her from the actions of the Justice”, said Massa.

The current minister’s action was not enough, as Cristina won a seat in the Argentine Senate in 2017. Again, he did not soften his speech and maintained his criticisms against Kirchnerism until the end of 2018.

Sergio Massa’s version against Kirchnerism and his criticisms against members of Peronism lasted until 2019, when the second “turn” in the Argentine’s political career occurred. From being a “staunch opponent” and critic of the corruption of the Kirchner governments, Massa decides to give up an independent dispute for the presidency to ally himself again with Peronism and Kirchnerism.

In the 2019 presidential elections, Massa “forgot” about the criticisms made against the Kirchnerist governments and decided to join the Peronist coalition Frente de Todos, led by the current president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and the current vice-president of the country, Cristina Kirchner, the same one that was the main target for years of the harsh speeches given by the current Argentine minister and candidate.

At that moment, Massa argued that it was necessary to “unite Peronism” to defeat the then president and candidate for re-election Maurício Macri.

The coalition worked and won the 2019 elections. At that time, Massa led the list of Peronist deputies who reached the Argentine parliament. He was elected president of Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies in 2019 and became a central figure in approving projects from the Fernández and Kirchner government. He also played a crucial role in passing laws such as the legalization of abortion up to 14 weeks and the wealth tax law.

Since the 2019 elections, Massa has once again been a staunch ally of Kirchnerism and Peronism. In 2022, with the support of Cristina Kirchner, he became the “superminister” of the Argentine Economy, in the midst of the biggest economic crisis the country has experienced in decades, worsened by the disputes between Kirchner and Fernández and the policies of the disastrous government that is ending. in this year.

Unpopular and without stronger representatives, Peronism led by Kirchner and Fernández came together and decided to support Massa’s candidacy.

“The activists and citizens were surprised by the pre-candidacy [de Massa]. But to win, you have to bet. A list of unity was needed to address the serious problems facing Argentine society,” said Cristina Kirchner about the minister’s candidacy.

With the blessings of Fernández and Kirchner, Massa won the Peronist coalition primaries in August and this Sunday (22) he will run for president of Argentina as the main representative of the political movement against the libertarian Javier Milei and the center-right candidate Patrícia Bullrich.