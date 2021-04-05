Before the face-to-face meeting of the national board of Together for Change, the statements of Sergio Massa they increased the tension by the discussion on the possible postponement of the STEP. The president of the Chamber of Deputies went a little further when speaking of voting only once, which generated rejection of opponents, even with differences as for opening negotiations for the eventual delay of the primaries for a month.

“That’s nonsenseof course we will reject it. It cannot be legally possible, it is unconstitutional, “said one of the members, who will go to the meeting with a favorable position to discuss the postponement of the STEP due to the scenario once again complicated by the pandemic. “As long as there are primaries separate from the general ones, if you have to run them for 30 days, you don’t have to dramatize. What changes us? ”, He raised about the other axis of discussion.

“I would prefer to vote in a single day“Massa had told Del Plata radio, and he proposed an” agreement of the political forces that avoids the PASO or with the realization on the same day as the general one. Since last week, the members of Together for Change inclined to maintain the electoral schedule without modifications argued for the alleged risk that, by opening negotiations and changing the law to postpone, the Government could end up setting the primaries and the generals on the same date: they warned that the ruling party “would prepo” a system of slogans: “We cannot lend ourselves to that, because they go to the Santa Cruz scheme”.

Massa’s letter partly dislodged those predisposed to negotiate. “It affects badly, we think it does it on purpose. So that we say, ‘well let’s delay a month’”Said another member. Even with different reactions, they agreed that the unification of the PASO with the primaries would be convenient for the Front of All: “Always it suits the ruling party better: they put together a lot more lists, they have more logistics for the ballots and they put Peronism inside from end to end ”.

The meeting of the national table will be this Tuesday afternoon, for the first time in person and after the last virtual session in which Mauricio Macri connected from the room and Juliana Awada appeared in the picture from the bed. In the previous one the so-called crusaders followed one another, after the discussion and internal invoice passes for the informal conversation at the Casa Rosada on the subject between Máximo Kirchner, Massa, Axel Kicillof and Wado De Pedro with Cristian Ritondo -head of the PRO Deputies bloc- and mayors Jorge Macri and Erica Revilla.

This time to meet the national table the three governors will join radicals. At noon, the members of the UCR will meet to agree on the position of the party.

Gerardo Morales and Gustavo Valdés had agreed to suspend the PASO for this year, although they later decided to accept the definition of the majority. “We are going to abide by the decision of Together for Change, our force does not agree with eliminating the PASO. What is being talked about is postponing, in my opinion it is premature to solve it now“Said the Jujuy president to Clarion weekend.

In the PRO they will not meet with a unified position. Patricia Bullrich advanced her refusal to start negotiations. “Massa proposes the cancellation of the democratic debate. He does not want to discuss the republican ideology versus what they represent. They fight to put the candidates of the same party: the famous and anti-democratic Law of slogans. Behind the date change a trap”, Assured the head of the match.

Both Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta could endorse the postponement, if the STEP are specified separately of the generals. The head of the Buenos Aires government had lunch with his own leaders (Diego Santilli, Felipe Miguel, Fernando Straface, Eduardo Macchiavelli and Agustín Forchieri) and allies (Martín Lousteau, Emiliano Yacobitti, Maximiliano Ferraro, Paula Oliveto, Roy Cortina and Diego García Vila) at the headquarters of Uspallata, to discuss the measures against the pandemic and the suspension of the PASO.

“We have to reach a joint and consistent position, there must be separate primary and general and if there is a modification that is to improve the system beyond the pandemic, without giving the Government any margin of discretion ”, summarized those present. One possibility would be to shorten the term between the primaries and the generals, although not for the only time.

Some opponents in turn pointed out that a high percentage of rejection of the primaries appears in the polls. “If they are made a month later, we could all agree, the point is that there is a lot of mistrust”, Clarified another member of the PRO, who evaluated negatively that Together for Change requires voting in August in the context of pandemic and economic crisis. In this sense, the national board plans to pronounce in favor of sustaining the activity and face-to-face classes as much as possible, given the evaluations of new restrictions due to the increase in cases.

The Civic Coalition will meet with a moderate stance. “You have to be very careful not to strain the system and end up breaking it. Some fantasize about it, but there Cristina wins. On the other hand, I cannot imagine everyone campaigning since June, we would be misplaced. Running the PASO to September is reasonable”Said Juan López, the head of the block of Deputies, in line with Elisa Carrió.

