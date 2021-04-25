Politics and the vertigo of management do not allow time for the most painful duels. The unexpected death of Transport Minister Mario Meoni on Friday night in a traffic accident on Route 7 shook the Government and the Frente de Todos. Alberto Fernández must define a successor, but -although that definition will be faster than the one that led Martín Soria to the Ministry of Justice- the ruling party assures that they still there was no time for any analysis. Massismo it would retain control of the Portfolio and its place in the Cabinet and different options sound.

“There is nothing and nothing was defined,” they responded in one of the most powerful offices of the national administration. “Patience,” demanded one of the officials who accompany the President wherever he goes.

Faced with the media’s request of his collaborators, Sergio Massa – Meoni’s political chief – lowered a reply. “Tomorrow we talk about the future, not today”, asked the holder of Deputies, afflicted by the death of his friend.

The anguish did not prevent some names from leaking among officials and shipowners of Peronism. In the Renewing Front they opted for silence.

The majority agreed that Massa will maintain control of the Transportation Portfolio, which the President entrusted to him after Cristina Kirchner will object to the previous commitment for Diego Gorgal to occupy the Ministry of Security.

A leader who usually visits the president in Olivos suggested that Massa’s first option it would be to summon Diego Bossio for that position. However, they warn that the former head of ANSES would not pass the filter of christinism, which does not forgive him for the fracture of the Front for Victory bloc in the Lower House during the administration of Mauricio Macri. So far, the president of the deputies has not managed to lift the veto that weighs on the former legislator.

Different government officials bet on two women from the massista kidney: Malena Galmarini and Cecilia Moreau. The FR leader and Massa’s wife is currently the head of Aysa. Moreau, for his part, is the Tigrense’s right hand in the Lower House.

“The gabinet he is short of women”, Argued a leader and personal friend of the President to pay for the aforementioned options. This condition deepened after the departure of Marcela Losardo from Justicia. In the first line of the Government team there are barely the Legal and Technical Secretary Vilma Ibarra, the Deputy Chief of Staff Cecilia Todesca, the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, the head of the Health Portfolio Carla Vizzotti and the advisor Presidential Cecilia Nicolini.

Regarding the chances of Galmarini and Moreau, in the Government they emphasize that there are not many more names of the massista armed forces that overcome the filter of Kirchnerism and the President himself.

In fact, before the appointment of Meoni for Transport, Massa had thought for that place in one of his historical shipowners, Raúl Pérez. “The big head”, as the current head of the cabinet of the Deputy head is nicknamed, was objected by the vice president.

Since then, Massa has established a solid and trustworthy partnership with Máximo Kirchner, head of the ruling bloc in the Lower House and leader of La Cámpora. That renewed confidence could perhaps turn history around and clear the arrival of Pérez or Bossio. Time will tell.

Kirchnerism knew how to mark the court for Meoni in sensitive issues of his management as the administration and concession of the Hidrovía. In the last hours, his main references in the Government such as the Minister of the Interior Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro and the vice president herself were dismayed by the death of the minister.

Other executive officials also suggested that there is the possibility of a Cabinet redesign. In that scenario they imagine a merger between Public Works and Transportation, which would be under the orbit of the current minister Gabriel Katopodis.

Close to the former mayor of San Martín, they distance themselves from those versions and bet that Massa will keep the Transportation Portfolio that for 2021 has a budget of $ 186 billion.

They also recall that the President ruled out a similar scenario when María Eugenia Bielsa was ejected from Habitat. Katopodis knew how to join the massista armed forces until 2015, when – like other mayors of the PJ – he returned to the Front for Victory. Although both officials rebuilt their relationship, they emphasize that they represent different spaces of the government coalition.