With a surprising electoral performance of the ruling party, those chosen by the Argentine people to compete for the presidency on November 19 will be the Minister of Economy of the current Administration, Sergio Massa, and the far-right libertarian economist, Javier Milei, the same who had a much lower performance than expected. Patricia Bullrich, center-right candidate of ‘macrismo’, fell by the wayside.

The Unión por la Patria candidate would have dealt a historic blow in the Argentine Presidential Elections, since, against all odds, he would be leading the scrutiny with 36% of the ballots counted in his favor, above a Milei that he could only gather 30% of the votes with his name with 86% of the votes counted. Patricia Bullrich came in third place with just 23.6%.

Despite the intense push of Javier Milei in the campaign and his unthinkable result in the PASO Elections last August, where he led the Argentine preference (30% of the votes), the ruling party’s chosen one seems to have benefited from the two presidential debates prior to the election, by settling on the cusp of the first electoral round and securing its advantage for the November runoff.

“Congratulations to all the Argentine people, it has been an exemplary election. The five provinces that had double voting were the ones that took the longest, which we had already anticipated,” stated Julio Vitobello, secretary general of the Presidency, after announcing the percentage of participation in the elections, closed at 77% of the citizens called lets vote.

Despite the divisions in the ruling party and the mistrust of the Argentine people, mired in one of the worst inflationary crises in its history, Peronism is postulated as the first political force in the South American country, overcoming the popular fury that caused the Javier Milei’s emergence into the Argentine political scene. The final result will be decided in the second round next November.

News in development…