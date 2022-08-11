With the urgency of finding a way out of the acute economic crisis, marked by inflation in the prices of products, the Argentine Government appointed the renowned politician Serge MassThe new Minister of Economy (the third holder of this portfolio in a month) after the ostentatious departure of Silvina Batakis, who lasted only 24 days at the helm.

In the midst of a crumbling government coalition between the forces of the president Alberto Fernandez and those of the vice president Cristina Fernandez de KirchnerMassa became the intermediate point to, among other things, comply with the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and reduce high inflation, which is expected for July and August to be at the highest levels since Fernández assumed the presidency at the end of 2019, as prices rose significantly due to political turmoil.

“Monthly inflation results can be expected to exceed the previous maximum of 6.7 percent that the Fernández administration reached in March,” said an official from the Ministry of Economy, who asked not to be identified because the government projections did not have been published.

Cristina Fernandez, Vice President of Argentina. Photo: EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. expect a 7.3% monthly rise in July inflation data, due today.

And it is that the challenge of Massa, who aspires to his management being the spearhead for a solid presidential candidacy next year, is not easy. Argentina faces one of the highest inflation rates in the world, with an accumulated rate of 36.2% for the first half of this year, when poverty reaches 37% of the population.

At 50 years old, this lawyer, who until now served as the head of the Chamber of Deputies, assumed the position of ‘super minister’, given that with his appointment the portfolios of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture were merged.

“We have to face inflation with determination because it is the main factory of poverty that any country faces,” Massa said during his first speech, stressing that “fiscal order” is the essential solution to control public spending and increase confidence.

Comply with what was proposed by former minister Martín Guzmán –author of the refinancing by 44,000 million dollars that Argentina maintains with the IMF– to lower the fiscal deficit to 2.5 percent this year will be his other great goal.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández (left), congratulates Sergio Massa after being sworn in as the new Minister of Economy.

For Guillermo Oglietti, deputy director of the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (Celag), this is an achievable goal, given that former Minister Guzmán left a clear roadmap to lower the fiscal deficit.

“Martín Guzmán made a very restrictive policy to meet the Fund’s goals, so I don’t think it will be difficult for Massa. Even so, he is going to implement new measures such as the control of subsidies from a certain volume, ”Oglietti explains to EL TIEMPO.

The expert refers to the fact that now the subsidies for water, electricity and gas will have limits for consumption in Argentina. In the case of electricity, for example, the State will only subsidize up to 400 kilowatts, while for gas the limit will depend on the region and the cost of distribution.

Massa’s plan also focuses on boosting exports and increasing the central bank’s dwindling reserves, for which he has pledged to stop printing money.

Cut off from international capital markets, the Fernández government has resorted to printing money to cover its chronic fiscal deficit, an issue that the new minister will seek to remedy with private loans.

Massa anticipated that the country is considering four loan offers from three international banks and a sovereign wealth fund; and that it will launch a voluntary swap of local debt in pesos for bonds that mature in the next 90 days.

President Alberto Fernández together with his vice president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Photo: MAXIMILIAN LUNA / AFP

“It is not a sufficient measure to curb inflation. But, considering the high expectations, it is a way to cut it, “says Oglietti.

And it is that, before his appointment, consultants such as EconViews and Alberdi Partners forecast an inflation of up to 90 percent by the end of the year, while the consulting firm Fiel indicated that consumer prices could reach up to 92 percent in December.

In that sense, Massa, who has already asked to get rid of the title of ‘super minister’ -“I read that I am a savior, a silver bullet or a super minister. I am not a magician or a savior, I came to work – it has in its favor the projection of positive economic growth. The IMF estimates 4% for 2022 and 3% for the following year. The World Bank places it at 3.6% and 2.5%, respectively.

However, for the political analyst Santiago Rodríguez Rey, it will be necessary to see if this growth has already “reached a ceiling”. “Last year we had very important economic growth, Argentina was one of the countries that rebounded the strongest compared to 2020 in America. That generated a carryover effect to the year that follows. Until last month that drag could be seen consolidated, but a certain brake began to be seen, ”he said in statements to the newspaper El Comercio.

From the point of view of Abel Gilbert, a specialist in Latin America, for now, the markets have been merciful to a minister who, strictly speaking, comes to do almost the same thing as his predecessors, but whose difference is that he will be even more austere, despite his promise not to devalue the currency.

“If he avoids the predicted crash announced by the financial gurus and the right-wing opposition, he will be in a better position to achieve his most cherished dream: to be a competitive candidate in the 2023 presidential elections,” says Gilbert.

Sergio Massa, new Minister of Economy of Argentina.

presidential airs

It is estimated that Argentines withdrew a billion dollars from bank accounts in the last month, so many investors expect Massa to change monetary policy in a more orthodox direction after the Fernández administration’s use of price controls and other anti-business measures over the last two and a half years failed to curb inflation or stabilize the economy.

And while bonds rose and the currency strengthened in parallel markets after Massa was appointed minister, his ability to reduce the deficit may be affected by the 2023 presidential election, which will put pressure on him to increase spending.

To achieve this, Massa will have to overcome a path of thorns beyond the economic sphere, because although Vice President Fernández de Kirchner endorsed his arrival and even had him as chief of ministers during his first government (2007-2011), they ended up in conflict after Numerous WikiLeaks cables, highlighted by journalist Santiago O’Donnell in his book ArgenLeaks, revealed that Massa expressed his aversion to the Kirchners to US diplomacy.

Sergio Massa wants to be president

for 15 years.

He is a young, ambitious and strategic figure. He sees this opportunity to be Minister of Economy as his moment

But, aware of the mutual need, they came together again as they did in 2019 to defeat Mauricio Macri at the polls. That yes, the current panorama seems much more uncertain, since one of the great absentees at the swearing-in ceremony as minister was Cristina, the same one who is blamed for having motivated Guzmán’s resignation, in part due to the lack of support politician who has the official wing within the coalition that governs Argentina.

“That is the big question: to what extent is Cristina Kirchner willing to correct the imbalances in the economy, which prevent normal operation?”, weighs Lucas Romero, director of Synopsis Consultores. “Is she going to support these policies, even if it will affect her electoral future?” Continues the analyst, assuring that no one but her has the answer.

In contrast, Facundo Malvicino, an economist at the Observatory of the Economic Situation and Public Policies (Ocepp), believes: “Now it is difficult for a confrontation of the same characteristics to take place as there was at the time (with Guzmán), because the Government no longer cares there is room for error.”

Proof of this was the photo that went viral on networks in which Massa and Kirchner are seen talking in the vice-presidential office, a political gesture that was interpreted as a show of support, but with a distance (given the long table that separated them).

For Malvicino, due to his extensive political career, the new minister “assumes quite a bit of control and management over various levers of the State”, which could translate into what is seen as his great objective: a new presidential candidacyl, after it was in 2015, although then it was not enough for the second round.

However, for Juan Negri, a professor at the Torcuato di Tella University, Massa’s comings and goings with Kirchnerism can take their toll.

“Since he broke with Kirchnerism in 2013, Massa became a central figure of Peronism in opposition to Néstor and Cristina (Kirchner). However, changing his discourse and going from being a staunch critic to being part of the Government could cost him a lot in electoral terms”, he points out.

Hence, for Malvicino, his chances for the presidency will largely depend on whether he succeeds in stabilizing the macroeconomy –as Fernando Henrique Cardoso did in Brazil, when in 1994 he managed to lower inflation from 1,100 to one percent in one year– and ward off risks of an uncontrolled devaluation. “These are important challenges, which if Massa manages to resolve with relative success, would give him the conditions to aspire to the presidency,” says the analyst.

