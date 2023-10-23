If Sergio Massa died and could choose where to be born again, he would say Argentina. “A thousand times,” he has sworn and perjured. The last time he said it surrounded by workers in a factory in Buenos Aires. It was the closing of his campaign, he was wearing a suit without a tie, he was close to the people and called himself “a kid from the neighborhood,” “a son of the middle class” who got ahead thanks to work. The great apprentice of Néstor Kirchner has impregnated his presidential campaign with winks to his mentor. With the same ease that he speaks to a businessman, he speaks to a woman on the street or to the director of the International Monetary Fund. His versatility has helped the current Minister of Economy to overcome improbability. After breaking up with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and becoming a “traitor” of that Peronism, he has redeemed himself as its last hope. The return of the prodigal son which, given the advance of the most recalcitrant right, is announced as the moderate option. After coming second in the primaries, the Peronist came back against all odds and positioned himself as the most voted in the first round, with 36.5% of the votes.

Sergio Massa salutes during the event of the Unión por la Patria coalition to celebrate Peronist Loyalty Day, at the Arsenal stadium in Sarandí, Buenos Aires (Argentina).

With a volatile ideology and excessive ambition, Massa has kept one idea present throughout his entire career: he wants to be president, no matter what the cost. He began politics in the liberal party Unión del Centro Democrático (Ucede) when he was not of legal age. In the nineties, while Argentina promoted Menemism, Massa jumped off the sidewalk and settled into Peronism. There he had a meteoric trajectory that he charted with cunning. He immersed himself in Duhaldism with Eduardo Duhalde, converted to Kirchnerism when Néstor Kirchner took office, became a Christian in the Government of Cristina Fernández and fooled around with Macrism when Mauricio Macri arrived. But he didn’t go all out with any of them. He was bold enough to abandon ships when it suited him best.

FOLLOW THE ELECTORAL LIVE

An old comrade in the ranks, who is now part of the opposition, remembers the youthful version of the Unión por la Patria candidate as a pragmatic, affable man with infinite aspirations. To portray him he uses an idea: in Argentina, you can change your partner, your job or your location, but you can never change your soccer team; Massa has been a fan of three clubs since he knew them: when they were young he followed San Lorenzo, later he joined Chacarita and now he swears he is a fan of Tigre.

This is how ethereal the political life of this lawyer and father of two has also been. He was not even 30 years old when he assumed his first position in the federal government, as head of Argentine Social Security. He started with Duhalde, but maintained the position when Néstor Kirchner arrived. At the age of 35 he left the Administration to seek the mayor of the Buenos Aires municipality of Tigre. He won the election, but barely held office. Cristina Kirchner summoned him as her chief of staff and the diligent Massa returned to the starting team. He lasted only a year in that position, he resigned when relations with his boss began to strain. After his return to Tigre in 2009, the break with Kirchnerism began to take shape.

Aerial view of the closing of the electoral campaign held by Sergio Massa and the candidate for governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

By 2015, Massa had already formed his own party, the Frente Renovador, and sought the presidency in a campaign in which Peronism was crossed by its own crack. After having held the hands of the Kirchner couple at the top, he turned his campaign into a direct attack against them. He promised to put Cristina Fernández in jail for corruption and remove “the gnocchi of the State,” as they derogatorily called government workers. The campaign, in alliance with the toughest Peronism and the right, proposed intransigence against drug trafficking and the return of the Armed Forces to the streets in internal security tasks. These ideas got the neighborhood kid 21% of the votes, a number that left him positioned in third place.

The distancing from the rest of Peronism did not last long. In 2019, faced with the slim possibilities of actually competing in the presidential elections, he lined up behind the formula of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner. As the third force of the alliance, he obtained the presidency of Congress, where he took refuge in the years of the pandemic and while in the Government they tore each other to pieces.

Massa, at 51 years old, has been almost everything in Argentine politics, except a tenant in the Casa Rosada. In August of last year, in the midst of an unstoppable economic crisis and after the vice president forced the departure of Martín Guzmán from the Ministry of Economy, President Fernández handed Massa the keys to the most unmanageable portfolio of the Government. The politician accepted the impossible task with the aspirations of putting himself on the front line of fire again. His unauthorized biographer, Diego Genoud, considers him a daredevil. “He is capable of assuming functions for which he is not prepared,” says the journalist. And all to achieve the presidency.

The Ministry of Economy has been a double-edged move that has yet to be defined. So far it has been enough for the Argentines to bring him back to life, at least until November 19 when the second round is played. His last campaign speeches appealed to the once successful strategy of the most nationalist Peronism that accuses the opposition of believing that Argentina “is a shit country.” “It is a wonderful country,” he said, in which he would be born again a thousand times.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_