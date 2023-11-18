





02:21 © France 24

The current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, was the candidate with the most votes in the first presidential round. An unexpected result in an indebted country, with inflation exceeding 142% and where poverty is around 40%. Although the management of the economic crisis and his political swings could take their toll on him in the runoff, Massa is the Peronist hope to prevent the extreme right from coming to power, despite the opposition’s accusations of being the continuity of Kirchnerism.