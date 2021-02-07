The head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, said that in this context of a pandemic, “between spending on tickets or spending on vaccines, I prefer to spend on vaccines“, when referring to the possibility of suspension of the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (STEP).

When asked about the implementation of the STEP, he said that “a way to solve it can be found, with intelligence, with dialogue and without pettiness”, and that, along that path, several alternatives are appearing.

“We have to face an unprecedented situation, nobody is preparing to rule in a pandemic. Between spending on tickets and spending on vaccines, in this context I prefer to spend on vaccines “, he pointed. And he recalled: “We are in a pandemic, we have to be responsible and continue to take care of ourselves, people will return to circulate calmly when we have achieved immunity.”

Sergio Massa in the Chamber of Deputies. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

“Those who forgot the vaccines at Customs explained to us how to vaccinate,” Massa complained of the opposition, which he said has “an obstructive view of the political process.” “I like when they come to propose solutions, but when they come to put sticks in the wheel, you have to wear blinders and move on, “he shot.

On the other hand, he said that “the challenge we have this year is economic recovery.” “The recovery of the income of all Argentines and the recovery of purchasing power,” said Massa that should be priorities for 2021.

Asked about the rates, he criticized the scheme of increases implemented by the macrismo and said that it is key to go back to the principle that “rates should not be changed above wages“.

“As a guiding principle, state actors have to find long-term predictability, but one that is tied to the collective interest of the citizen, and not to the interest of a businessman,” he said.

For Massa, the government’s task is not “to propose magic solutions but pose a trail“And in this way he praised the plans of the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, to achieve” fiscal balance, trade surplus and a regime of accumulation of reserves. “

DS