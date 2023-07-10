Since he made his political debut as a teenager, Sergio Tomás Massa has wanted to be president of Argentina. Friends and enemies recognize one quality: persistence. Ambitious and reckless like few others, he tried to win the presidency on his own in 2015 and failed. At 51, the prodigal son of Peronism fights again for the position, this time with the support of the entire party machine. This Sunday, for the first time since he took office as Economy Minister 11 months ago, Massa was supported in a public act by the president, Alberto Fernández, and his vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. The reason was the inauguration of the largest energy infrastructure work of this Government, the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline.

“Faced with those who argue that Argentina is a country of frustration, failure, without destiny, without future, in which everything is wrong, today is one of those days in which the soul and heart of every Argentine appears proud to be Argentine”, said Massa between applause.

Peronism chose July 9, the day to commemorate the independence of Argentina, to celebrate what it considers a “historic” step towards the recovery of energy sovereignty. The first section of the pipeline runs 750 kilometers through four provinces from the Vaca Muerta unconventional hydrocarbon formation in Neuquén to Salliqueló in the heart of Buenos Aires. It will save more than 4,000 million dollars a year in gas imports. The epic tone that surrounded the staging is in keeping with the challenge facing Peronism: winning the presidential elections on October 22 with an economy in intensive therapy and a citizenry that is suspicious of the political class. Massa has been part of it since he was 17 years old.

He was born in 1972 in a middle-class home in the Buenos Aires suburbs, the extensive belt of municipalities that surrounds the Argentine capital and where some eleven million people live, almost 25% of the country’s population. The son of Alfonso, a construction businessman, and Lucía, a housewife, Massa began in politics at the edge of the nineties in the Unión de Centro Democrático (Ucedé). This right-wing party aligned itself with Peronism during the presidency of Carlos Menem and the young politician went one step further: he jumped over the fence to join his ranks.

The decision had a quick reward: in 1999 he was elected provincial deputy for Peronism and less than three years later he reached his first position with great media visibility and power: the direction of social security, the ANSES. He took office in the midst of the serious social crisis of the corralito, with the country on fire, and achieved an unexpected success: the increase in minimum pensions, which was opposed by the Minister of Economy at the time, Roberto Lavagna, after having been frozen for nine years. .

Take advantage

The gesture earned him the sympathy of a key sector in his political growth and also meant his first victory in an internal government. Since then, it has become Massa’s axiom “to maximize one’s own resources and take advantage of the limitations of others”, in the words of Diego Genoud, author of the biography The power climber.

No one has taken as much advantage as Massa from the fight between Fernández and Kirchner and from their lack of dialogue in the last two years of government. After his experience as mayor of the municipality of Tigre and six years alone at the head of his own party, the Frente Renovador, Massa was invited as a third partner to the formula orchestrated by Kirchner to defeat Mauricio Macri in 2019. The legislative victory with The one that Massa surprised Kirchnerism in 2013 was overshadowed by his third place in the 2015 presidential elections and the severe electoral defeat of 2017, which left him out of Congress.

A year before sealing his return to Peronism, who was Cristina Kirchner’s chief of staff between 2008 and 2009, said that the former president “should be in jail” and was in favor of eliminating parliamentary privileges for that purpose. It was difficult for the Kirchner bases to assimilate the reintegration of the traitor. Four years later, they still mistrust who they see as a politician capable of making a pact with the devil to get away with it. They do not forget his ephemeral rapprochement with Mauricio Macri, the long-standing friendship —and ideological closeness— that unites him with the opposition candidate Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and his ties with the United States. However, the figure and importance of Massa in the Government has grown as that of Alberto Fernández dwarfed.

“Sergio is capable of announcing under his breath that he doesn’t love a guy or a woman, but the next day you see him hugging and taking a picture and chatting about everything,” his father-in-law, the Peronist leader Fernando Galmarini, described in a recent radio statement. Galmarini believes that his son-in-law’s ability to talk to everyone, even the one he seems to be his fiercest enemy, makes him like Carlos Menem. Others have compared him to Néstor Kirchner, because of his ability to build his own power. “I try to learn from everyone and in that sense I don’t have itches. I would say that I am a sponge”, he has defined himself.

Massa has been married to Malena Galmarini for 22 years, today in charge of the public water and sanitation company (Aysa). They live in Tigre, on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires, and have two children.

The right moment

Calculating and cunning, Massa grew up between the internal cracks of the Government and knew how to wait for the right moment to play the cards that have led him to be designated as the Peronist presidential candidate.

The first game won was the assumption of the Ministry of Economy last August, when the peso was rolling down the ravine and inflation was flying. The superminister was also granted the direction of the Production and Agriculture portfolios. A year later, the currency is kept alive thanks to numerous artificial respirators and prices are still out of control, but Massa promotes the idea that without him it would have been much worse and that he saved the country from bankruptcy.

His numerous friends in the media, business and financial elite facilitate the dissemination of this story. He is also helped by his fascination and ability to “drive in disorder”, as Genoud points out. It does not matter if it is about the ANSES in the midst of the social and economic crisis of 2002, the Cabinet chief during the confrontation with the countryside in 2008 or today, when Massa is doing his best to show a downward trend in inflation —which was 7.8% in May and 114% year-on-year—, postpone the official devaluation of the peso and negotiate with the International Monetary Fund without dollars at the Central Bank. Each economic setback empties the pockets of Argentines a little more and frays the superhero suit with which the minister wants to reach the top.

He likes to bet big. Cristina Kirchner revealed it in her first public appearance after the dizzying closing of electoral lists: “Everything I say to her, she tells me ‘I bet you this, I bet you that, I bet you a rack of ribs.’ Well, it doesn’t matter, there are people who bet, and it’s okay to bet, because to win you have to bet”.

Massa opted to be the only candidate for Peronism. Alberto Fernández resisted tooth and nail for weeks: he wanted to impose the holding of primaries and encouraged Daniel Scioli to compete in them against Kirchner’s candidate. For 24 hours, Argentina thought that Fernández had gotten away with it and Scioli would face Eduardo Wado de Pedro, Kirchner’s man of choice. Massa, however, won the order thanks to the pressure of the provincial governors, key in the territorial power of Peronism. Abandoned by Fernández, Scioli lowered his candidacy. At Kirchner’s request, he did the same “Wadito”, as the Minister of Economy calls him. Never has an affectionate diminutive felt so much like a dagger.

Minister by day, candidate by night, the hyperactive Massa has three and a half months, an eternity in Argentine times, to try to win back the electorate disenchanted with Fernández. Surveys show that this is a daunting task. Among those who have already made up their minds, those who will opt for the opposition dominate, be it the post-macrista coalition of Together for Change, or the extreme right led by the economist Javier Milei.

“We made the impossible possible,” Massa announced on the networks when reporting on the completion of the works on the first section of the gas pipeline, the most iconic work of his economic management. “Everyone told us that it was impossible. Thanks to the companies and the thousands of workers, who worked in very harsh conditions, at night, against the cold, against the wind, they showed Argentina what we are capable of”, the minister reiterated this Sunday. With that slogan as his banner, he will try to infect Peronist voters with illusion, seduce the undecided and reverse the defeat predicted by the polls.

