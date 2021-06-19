The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, completed his tour of the United States that was focused on debt negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the need to legally unblock the shipment of coronavirus vaccines to the country.

During his stay in New York, Massa revealed a certain “optimism” of the steps taken during his visit, which included meetings with US government officials, political leaders, businessmen, and representatives of the influential Jewish community.

“With the arrival of Joe Biden to the United States government and given the current political reality in the region, Argentina has a great opportunity to play an important role of dialogue and balance in Latin America, “transmitted the head of the Renewal Front when taking stock of the visit that began last Sunday when he disembarked in Washington.

Toned by the conversations, the former mayor of Tigre assured that the United States opened to Argentina “the doors to a new stage in the bilateral relationship “.

It was clear at the time of starting the excursion that the mission had an objective that was to soften the Biden government and the effort to show a facet of Argentina dissociated from the Kirchnerist profile. For this reason, the president of the Lower House shared a lunch with the head of the Council of Americas, Susan Seagal, and then spoke at that forum on “The economic and political challenges of Argentina.”

To the agenda he added a dinner with former President Bill Clinton, to whom he gave a Tigre t-shirt.

Sergio Massa gave the “10” from Tigre to Bill Clinton.

The meeting, which lasted about three and a half hours, was described as enjoyable and the protagonists ate pasta and salads with a Argentinian Malbec wine.

Beyond this colloquial meeting with Clinton, Massa had an intense work schedule with US officials, congressmen and referents.

The first meeting was with Juan González, special adviser to President Biden, while a day later he had a working meeting with Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Representatives.

He was also received by the undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the State Department, Julie Chung, and met with a group of congressmen led by Linda Sánchez.

On this tour, Massa sought to reach the main leaders of the Jewish community to whom he explained the reasons why Argentina voted at the UN in favor of investigating whether they were committed. war crimes in the latest escalation between Israel and the Palestinians.

It was precisely to address this point that he interviewed Dina siegel vann (director of the Institute of Latino Affairs), and Jason isaacson (Chief of Political Affairs), of the American Jewish Committee. More than a dozen members of the Caucus of Latino and Jewish Congressmen of the House of Representatives took part in the meeting.

He also met with the head of the American Jewish Congress, Jack rosen, to whom he explained that Argentina is in favor of an investigation that involves human rights, to justify the vote before the UN, which meant a wake-up call from Israel to the government.

Logically, the gaze was placed on the economic panorama and in this regard the legislator valued the efforts made before the president of the Western Hemisphere and Economic Policy subcommittee of the House of Representatives, Albio Sires; and later with the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menéndez.

“The Argentine government has three objectives, to overcome the pandemic, recover the economy and strengthen democracy in a region with convulsion by the social asymmetries“Massa transmitted to his interlocutors.

Before heading back to Buenos Aires, the head of the lower house declared “optimistic about the future of Argentina and its debt and also about the possibility of unlocking the legal difficulties with vaccines.” “I see that two issues are on the way central in the relationship with the United States, the debt with the Fund, and vaccines, “insisted the former mayor.

GRB