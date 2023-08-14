Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy and Peronist candidate for the presidency, this Sunday. MARIANA NEDELCU (REUTERS)

Peronism has registered the worst result in recent years in the primary elections that were held this Sunday in Argentina. The official data with 95% scrutinized give the Union for the Fatherland alliance 27.16% of the votes: 21.34% for Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy, and 5.83% for the social leader Juan Grabois . Around midnight, some of the main referents of the alliance went out together to stage the unity around Massa, the presidential candidate who will represent them in October. “The effort starts again tomorrow, 60 days to turn around, to win over those who, calling on hate today, built a principle of a new majority”, Massa said from the stage.

“Today begins an election that has the end of the first half tonight, we have the second half, extra time and penalties, we will continue fighting until the last minute,” Massa harangued, thus exposing the possibility of reaching a ballot after October 22. “We are going to give up our last drop of perspiration to win in October, to win in November and to continue being Government in Argentina.” “Transcendent weeks begin in Argentina. It is beginning to be discussed which country we are going to build in the next few years ”, he continued.

The primary elections are a prelude to what can be expected in the general elections in October. Tonight’s results have placed a candidate from anti-politics as the most voted candidate. The far-right economist Javier Milei managed to be the most voted with 30.2% of the votes and Patricia Bullrich (17%) won the internal one with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (11.2%). After knowing the results, Massa called for building “a new majority”: “Commit ourselves that the next government is not only one of coalition unity, but of national unity.”

The leaders on the scene have endorsed that idea of ​​unity. His internal opponent, the social leader Juan Grabois, who this Sunday awaited the results in an amphitheater in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca, appeared at the last minute in Massa’s bunker and expressed his “support for the winning formula of Unión por la Homeland”. Later, he gave Massa a ringed booklet with his “Government plan” so that he could integrate it. The governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, who is running for re-election and was the candidate with the most votes in the main district of Argentina, also congratulated Massa and affirmed that he is “the best president that the Argentine people will have at the polls in October”. Those absent for the night were the president, Alberto Fernández, who followed the election day from the presidential residence in Olivos, and the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, who voted in the city of Río Gallegos, in southern Argentina. The two kept their distance in the final stretch before the primaries this Sunday.

Peronism in the government opted for Massa after Fernández, with a negative image of him, exceeded 70%, and Kirchner announced that they would not be candidates. Massa’s appointment was a risk because during his management as head of the economy portfolio, inflation has exceeded 115% year-on-year and the Argentine peso has plummeted to record levels. Because of his record – Massa was in confrontation with Vice President Cristina Kirchner, one of the main referents of Peronism – he also had resistance from the militancy.

The press did not have access tonight to the bunker where Massa and his team awaited the results. Throughout the night, some leaders approached a tent outside to make fleeting appearances. Since before the official results were known, the Peronist leaders who spoke to the press had already shown caution. They all repeated the same very careful way of entering the tent: they would open the white oilcloth of the tent, sit in the only chair and speak into the only microphone. They sent a short message and did not accept questions.

The Argentine ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Scioli, had already announced that the “unity” would have to be “expanded” starting the next day, but he did not explain what he was referring to. “We are in a slow scrutiny”, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Cecilia Moreau, had warned before eight at night, who was encouraged to say the result was “good” although it was necessary to be “very prudent”. Election day had suffered delays due to problems with electronic voting machines in the city of Buenos Aires. Later, Julián Domínguez warned that the results “probably” would be “adjusted”.

In addition to the bunker and the press tent, there was a stage outside that faced the street. The structure, said one of the people in charge of the organization, was there but it was not certain that it would be used. It depended on the outcome of one of the most uncertain elections in recent years. The last average of the polls predicted Unión por la Patria with 29.4% (Massa with 23.8% and Grabois with 5.6%); Together for Change 33.1% and La Libertad Avanza, the party led by the far-right Javier Milei, 19.2%. Massa did not go on that stage tonight. He has 60 days to conquer the electorate.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.