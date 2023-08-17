Sergio Massa, 51 years old, is the current Minister of Economy of Argentina and also candidate for the presidency of the country by the ruling coalition Union for the Fatherland, which in this election represents Peronism.

For some analysts, Massa is the most “moderate” representative of the Peronism that currently rules Argentina. He presents himself as a progressive alternative that wants to seek a solution to the economic challenges that plague the South American country, aggravated by the current government of his boss, President Alberto Fernández.

With a political history marked by turnarounds and strategic political alliances, Massa has emerged as a central figure in the current Argentine political scene. The minister is not the dream candidate of current vice-president Cristina Kirchner, but he has Fernández’s support and managed to unite some of the country’s progressive fronts around his name.

History

Born on April 28, 1972, in San Martín, in the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Massa followed a unique political path, which took him from being a member of the center-right party Unión del Centro Democrático (UCeDe) to becoming one of the prominent members of the Argentine progressive wing. Graduated in law from the University of Belgrano, Massa has accumulated extensive experience in public positions, ranging from parliamentary advisor to the position of head of the Argentine National Administration of Social Security (Anses).

Massa’s political turning point came when he approached the Kirchnerist movement, led by former President Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and his wife, Cristina Kirchner. He quickly rose through the political hierarchy, being elected federal deputy and later taking over as head of the Cabinet of Ministers in Cristina’s government (2007-2015).

During this period, Massa was also elected mayor of Tigre, a city located in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, in 2007, but he took a leave of absence from that position in 2008 in order to assume the presidency’s chief of staff.

His relationship with Kirchnerism began to crumble in 2009, when Massa had serious disagreements with then-president Cristina Kirchner after the leak of conversations in which he called her husband, Néstor, a “psychopath, monster and coward”. Because of this, he stepped down as head of the Cabinet of Ministers in the same year, returning to the position of mayor of Tigre.

From that moment on, Massa began to walk his own path away from Kirchnerism, with which he broke ties in 2013, later founding his own party, Frente Renovadora, and becoming a prominent opponent of Cristina.

In 2015, he launched his first presidential candidacy for the United for a New Alternative coalition and ended up winning third place in the first round. In the second round of elections, Massa did not support the candidate representing Peronism and Kirchnerism, Daniel Scioli. At that time, he indicated in several interviews, albeit discreetly, his preference for the opposition candidate Mauricio Macri, who was the winner of the elections.

When he decided to support Macri, albeit covertly, the current minister’s ability to manage to move between the different political spectrums of the country was highlighted. His strategic flexibility, however, earned him criticism from the progressive and “root” Peronist wing, which mostly accused Massa of opportunism.

Over time, Massa began to criticize Macri, highlighting his disagreements with the economic measures adopted by the then president. He then began to approach Kirchnerism again, and already in the last presidential race of 2019 he joined Cristina Kirchner in the Frente de Todos coalition, led by Alberto Fernández, which emerged victorious and defeated Macri, who was running for re-election.

In December 2019, already elected deputy for the province of Buenos Aires, Massa became president of the Chamber of Deputies, a position he held until August 2022. During this period, he played a crucial role in the approval of laws such as the legalization of abortion up to 14 weeks and the Wealth Tax Act.

Arrival at the Ministry of Economy

Sergio Massa reached the post of Economy Minister in August 2022. His appointment came at a turbulent time, when Argentina was facing one of the worst economic crises in its history, aggravated by Fernández’s lack of action and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. 19 and the war in Ukraine.

Massa arrived at the helm of the portfolio after two ministers resigned over disagreements with Vice President Cristina Kirchner over the course of economic policy.

He assumed a “superministry” of the Economy, which was unified with two others: Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fishing, with the challenge of reactivating the Argentine economy, which suffered from high inflation, lack of public investment , the fiscal deficit, the external indebtedness and the lack of exchange control. He also had the hard task of negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) a restructuring of the country’s debt.

However, his management failed to reverse Argentina’s economic problems. A year after he took over the Economy portfolio, Argentina’s external debt remains the same, high inflation rates continue to torment the population, rising prices are still a problem and poverty now affects 38% of Argentines. Furthermore, the trade surplus has narrowed and net international reserves have been depleted. In the most recent data on inflation, Argentina achieved a year-on-year inflation of 113%.

Aligned with these problems, Massa also faces resistance within the government itself, especially from the Kirchnerist wing, which defends more public spending and state interventions.

Proposals for a possible government

In the primary elections held last Sunday (13), Massa’s coalition was the third most voted (27% of the votes) and he beat Juan Grabois, his opponent in the internal dispute of Peronism, with 21% of the votes. The result consolidated his position as the candidate who will represent União para Todos in the October 22 elections.

One of the main focuses of Massa’s government plan is education. He wants the mandatory inclusion of courses focused on programming and robotics in high school.

The candidate from Peronism considers it fundamental to accompany this initiative with a program of insertion in the labor market that allows young people to acquire skills relevant to the contemporary world and facilitate their transition to formal employment.

In a country where the unemployment rate is around 6.9% and more than a third of salaried workers work in the informal sector, Massa aims to mitigate the problem with tax simplification for small and medium-sized companies.

Public safety is another theme highlighted in his government plan: the candidate plans to combat insecurity, crime and drug trafficking through investments in prevention and intelligence systems.

Massa also wants to fight corruption in Argentina and claims that his good relationship with members of the US government is an asset to step up the fight against money laundering.

For the economy, the Peronist candidate presents a government plan based on four pillars that he classifies as essential to face Argentina’s economic challenges: fiscal balance, trade surplus, competitive exchange rate and development with inclusion.

In an interview with Canal 5 Argentina, Massa emphasized the importance of these pillars to promote income distribution, strengthen public education and encourage investment in universities. However, he also acknowledged that stabilizing the economy is a precondition for the successful implementation of these measures.

Massa’s plan seeks to address the foreign exchange shortage, a critical challenge facing Argentina due to a lack of dollars for imports, debt payments and citizens’ savings. He aims to achieve a trade surplus by boosting exports, focusing on the energy sector, which includes investment in lithium mining, in addition to strengthening the agricultural sector. Completion of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline is seen by Massa as an integral part of this effort, seeking to replace imports with domestic production.

The IMF forecasts a 2.5% drop in Argentina’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, which implies the need for a fiscal adjustment. Massa reiterated his commitment to fully pay the debt with the IMF, of US$ 45 billion, with the objective of avoiding the organism’s interference in the country’s economic policies.

To put his “development with inclusion” into practice, Massa is committed to rebuilding the income of workers, whose wages have suffered significant reductions in recent years. For this, he wants to seek partnerships with the industrial sector to stimulate employment and reduce informality.

Regarding the exchange rate, Massa believes that Argentina should move towards exchange rate unification in the long term, which involves establishing a single exchange rate for its national currency in all international transactions. However, at this time, due to the shortage of international currencies, mainly the dollar, he recognizes the need to impose temporary restrictions on free access to foreign currencies as a way to protect the country’s foreign exchange reserves and deal with current economic circumstances.