This Wednesday morning, Juan González, Joe Biden’s special adviser on the National Security Council, held meetings at the Casa Rosada and with Argentine-American businessmen, before leaving for Uruguay.

By sending his Special Assistant, Biden is giving a message in which he seeks to explore the degree of alliance he can find in the Argentine government, a coalition with different positions from center to left. On the Argentine side, this visit also revealed the urgency to obtain Washington’s support in the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. And that’s how Sergio Massa raised it again on Tuesday night, at an intimate dinner he gave to Juan González, who was accompanied by a delegation from the US embassy in Argentina.

About the IMF, they spoke to González Alberto Fernández, the Secretary of Strategic Affairs Gustavo Béliz, who this morning received him at the Rosada together with the Minister Carla Vizzotti and the Undersecretary of Financial Affairs Christian Asinelli. But on Tuesday night, Massa gave him a thorough review of what the government wants.

Man of recognized political ties in the United States, Massa received Juan González at his house in Tigre. And under the influence of a good malbec, and a barbecue based on beef tenderloin and chorizo, he asked González for steps to get the Democratic Executive to openly support Argentina in the renegotiation of its debt with the IMF, which amounts to 44,000. millions of dollars. Although there was a good reception from González, that voice from Biden is still lacking, and there was not during the Donald Trump administration.

Dinner in Tigre. The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, received at his house on Tuesday Joe Biden’s envoy, the adviser to the National Security Council, Juan González

Clarion he was able to reconstruct the dinner of Juan González and the Tigrense, where they were also the Acting Deputy Secretary for Latin America of the State Department, Julie Chung; the Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires, MaryKay Carlson, and her Acting Minister Counselor Chris Andino.

Massa, what was invited to Washington by González at the end of May -and if he can, he already said that he is going to go-, he said that what Argentina wants is to find mechanisms that, without changing the statute of the Monetary Fund, allow Argentina to extend payment terms and lower the debt rate.

On this idea, Martín Guzmán is already working at the request of Kirchnerism, and the government was anchored on it. In fact, this is how he exhibited himself on the minister’s last tour to Washington, and he is doing so now on his tour of Europe. That visit by Guzmán to the United States in March was marked by fire by the statements of Vice President Cristina Kirchner. It was she who said that Argentina “did not” have “money” to pay and who spoke that the terms and rates that the Fund proposes were “unacceptable.”

During the almost four hours that Tuesday’s dinner lasted at the Massa-in the photos the presence of Malena Galmarini, the deputy’s wife and today in charge of Aysa, was avoided-, the US delegation reviewed issues already discussed several times. But if something drew attention, it is that today he is not obsessed like Trump with achieving regional accessions to pressure the Nicolás Maduro regime. Yes OK they consider him a “brutal dictator”, the dialogue they seek to overthrow Chavismo has a different intensity than the Republican times. Even so, they address the issue by demanding alliances that seek governments based on the rule of law and respect for human rights, as Chung put in fact on his Twitter account.

Today the obsession is the presence of Russia and China in the region, especially that of the Chinese. On the case, as Clarín published this Wednesday, in their meeting with González, Alberto Fernández and Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, they made it clear that they will not allow another Chinese base in Argentina, where the Neuquén space exploration base is already being raised. The North American interest now goes through the versions that China wants to help Argentina in the development of a logistics center in Ushuaia, with a view to building a base there.

At Massa’s meeting with González last night, China was discussed again. There were no requests to cut ties, but there were alerts to the military and logistics associations with the Asian country, which also wants to build a nuclear power plant in Argentina. And there was also talk that China has enormous economic power to help those it considers its allies, but its system is far from the parameters of Western democracy and respect for individual freedoms and human rights.

In this sense, the Argentines also raised the need for the United States to help the region more, from where it has moved away in recent decades. By the way, Biden’s attention today is focused on the humanitarian drama of immigration to the United States. This is its border with Mexico and the migratory waves that come from Central America.

Juan González understands the subject very well. He is Colombian, the son of an immigrant in the United States, and raised in New York. At the dinner with Massa, the need to recover the bilateral agenda on principles of promoting the rule of law was highlighted, also throughout the region. If something drew attention in this tour of González through Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay – where he is traveling today – it is that Brazil was excluded from it. An ally of Donald Trump, deeply controversial regarding his denial in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, he also differs from another of Biden’s local and international priorities: to achieve a multilateral commitment to fight climate change and that is where Argentina is a strong ally.

