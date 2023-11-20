“In five minutes our colleague Sergio Massa will be with us.“, the announcer announced just after 8 p.m. in the crowded hall of complex C, where long faces abounded and the electoral defeat could be smelled. Without waiting for the pre-established time, the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate of Unión por la Patria took the stage to recognize his clear defeat in the runoff at the hands of Javier Milei, who will become president as of December 10.

“The most important thing we have to leave to Argentines is the message of coexistence, dialogue and respect for peace,” said Massa with a somewhat broken voice, with his wife and head of AySA, Malena Galmarini, his candidate. The vice president, Agustín Rossi, the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof and other leaders surrounding him in the postcard of defeat. With gestures of fatigue, he spoke of a “long campaign,” and acknowledged that “the result was not what we expected,” although he valued his own “effort,” made “because I love Argentina as much as I love my children,” he highlighted. .

Without hiding his emotion, Massa then said that he had called Milei to congratulate him on the electoral victory, because “he is the President that the majority of Argentines elected for the next 4 years.” Many applauses and some wild shouts against the libertarian candidate were heard in the audience.

Still affected by the forcefulness of the defeat, which his spokesmen only began to recognize minutes before his speech, Massa was concerned in his brief message with bringing calm to the markets.

You can read: ‘He was not up to par’: Bullrich for Petro’s reaction to Milei’s victory in Argentina

“Starting tomorrow, the responsibility, the task of providing certainty, of transmitting guarantees about the political and economic functioning of Argentina is the responsibility of the elected president,” said the Tigrense in relation to Milei. At the same time, he said he had spoken with President Alberto Fernández and Milei himself so that “tomorrow” “liaison and transition mechanisms are put in place so that Argentines, in the next 19 days, have no doubts or uncertainty regarding the normal functioning” of the country. Quite a challenge, taking into account that Massa will continue to be the Minister of Economy of a government in retreat.

““We choose to defend education, health, rights, it is the best way to build progress for our Nation”, he insisted, in defense of his campaign slogans. “I understand those who out there feel disappointed, angry. “I tried to leave the best of myself in this campaign,” she insisted.

Voting and discouragement



Sergio Massa at his campaign close in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

After 12, Massa had arrived at the Antártida Argentina school in Tigre. As in the first round, Malena Galmarini and her son Tomás accompanied him, although unlike that time, a playpen prevented the previous tumult at the school entrance. Inside the school there were repeated kisses, hugs, selfies and demonstrations of encouragement towards the candidate, who did face the media when he left, wearing a light blue shirt outside his jeans, and with an Argentine flag strategically located behind him.

More news: Javier Milei: the critical situation of the economy, its main challenge in Argentina

A bit more serious than usual, Massa repeated his call for “dialogues and consensus” there; He stated that the elections were being carried out “normally” and He seemed calm regarding the transparency of the process, “after everything that was said,” in reference to the suspicions about fraud in the previous election launched by Karina Milei and other representatives of La Libertad Avanza. She would insist on the transparency of the process in her farewell speech.

Massa also anticipated that he would go to eat a family barbecue at his parents’ house, that he would then review the election alternatives with mayors and governors, and at 5:30 p.m. he planned to be in the bunker in the Chacarita neighborhood, although his presence was delayed. for a long time, until the results gave their final verdict.

“What numbers do you have?” members of the ruling party’s communication team asked the troubled journalists, at that point with little contact with their political bosses, mired in secrecy. “They have been throwing out numbers since the morning, but we remain calm,” they said on the front line of the massismo, trying to convey tranquility.

Along the same lines, the general secretary of the CGT, Héctor Daer, spoke from the official bunker of “figures that are circulating” and asked to wait for the official results. He himself would participate, behind Massaof the recognition of the defeat that the main faces of Peronism would make when the fight for the Casa Rosada had concluded.

“We are very bad. “People vote against the management,” they summarized to LA NACION from a Peronist government, already with the failure on all the leaders’ cell phones, trying to explain the defeat due to the economic failure of the Government.

Read also: ‘Today the reconstruction of Argentina begins’: Javier Milei after winning the presidency

At night, and in a surprising announcement, Massa himself stated that “today a political stage in my life ends.” And he said, by way of farewell, that “surely life will bring me other tasks and other responsibilities, but know that you will always count on me defending work, public education, federalism, as fundamental values ​​of Argentina.” In case it was not clear, he insisted to the “eleven million Argentines who voted for us, that beyond me there are thousands and thousands of Argentines who have the conviction and courage to defend that inclusive country in which we believe. Let the new generations come,” he shouted.

In any case, their spokespersons insisted that on Tuesday Massa will be on the fifth floor of the Ministry of Economy, fulfilling his task until the last day of the Unión por la Patria government.

The end came with the greeting and hug of those who accompanied him, including Kicillof and deputy Máximo Kirchner, who had remained silent but on the sidelines of the campaign, dissatisfied with Massa’s leadership. He stayed for a long time, with friends and acquaintances, backstage, finishing assimilating that, at least for this time and perhaps forever, his presidential dream will be cut short.

You can also read: