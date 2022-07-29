Sergio Massa is ambitious and pragmatic. And he wants to be president. This is the only way to explain why on Thursday he clung to the embers of the Argentine economy. He tried it last July 2, when his name was announced as successor to Minister Martin Guzmán and was vetoed by the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. He had his second chance this Thursday, when it became clear that the patch that led to the appointment of Silvina Batakis was not enough to placate the fury of the markets against the Argentine peso.

Massa asked for the same thing as a month ago: superpowers. He would only make the jump from the presidency of Congress if they gave him full control. Alberto Fernández finally yielded to the pressure and put Massa at the head of a new ministry that adds the portfolios of Economy, Production and Agriculture. The new minister will also be in charge of relations with international organizations, that is, the IMF. The flip side of the move is the president’s loss of power. Fernández is increasingly alone in his fratricidal fight against Kirchner, while Massa advances in the coalition structure.

Massa is the last card of a Peronism that has been lost in its own self-destructive spiral. The worst forecasts were fulfilled. Cristina Kirchner chose Alberto Fernández as a candidate for president in 2019, in a successful political partnership at the polls but disastrous in management. Fernández promised during the campaign that he would “never” fight Kirchner again, whom he had publicly reviled for ten years. The vice president said that she had forgiven the past sins of her political dauphin and that she would accompany him, without interfering, in the arduous exercise of power. The experiment did not work.

Kirchner boycotted each one of Fernández’s political decisions, the main one being the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, signed last January. The president, for not breaking up with his mentor, ended up paralyzed. The economic crisis finally ate up what little political capital the Casa Rosada had left: the value of the peso collapsed, inflation soared, and debt bonds plummeted. Loyalists began to abandon a president who was increasingly alone, lost in his own indecisions. Meanwhile, Massa was waiting for his turn.

In 2008, the now Economy Minister replaced Alberto Fernández as Cristina Kirchner’s chief of staff. A year later he left as badly as his predecessor: fed up with the president’s mistreatment and ready to fight her in the Peronist internal affairs. He founded the Renovating Front and in 2015 he obtained 21% of the votes in the presidential elections. During his campaign he said that he was going to “put Cristina in jail.” But then he did a political somersault and agreed again with his former boss. In 2019 he declined his candidacy for the presidency, joined the Frente de Todos, supported Fernández and became a deputy. He was left in charge of the Lower House and remained expectant while the president and his vice president bled to death.

Massa is a man of the markets, well connected on Wall Street and close to some of Argentina’s most powerful businessmen. He played a key role in the success of the negotiation with private creditors in 2020 and helped unlock the deal with the IMF at the end of last year. When someone took it upon himself to leak his appointment as economy minister, Argentine debt bonds recovered value and the peso appreciated against the dollar. On Thursday afternoon, four Peronist governors welcomed his appointment, as did the powerful General Confederation of Labor (CGT).

The political bet of the new minister is very risky. The power that Fernández has ceded to him, at the expense of his own, leaves him with no excuses for failure. If he, on the other hand, manages to keep the economy from blowing up before the 2023 general elections, he will have an opportunity as a Peronist candidate. Outside, Massa has no chance. Within him, there is a chance for his presidential aspirations.

Massa’s success will be a defeat for Kirchner. The vice president is trapped in that paradox. When the economy began to falter, she left Fernández alone, a strategy to stay safe from the shock wave of the crisis. A month ago, when Guzmán resigned, she got in the way of Massa, whom he considers a threat and, also, a traitor. But the situation is so serious that pragmatism has prevailed. This Thursday, Kirchner accepted Massa’s conditions to take charge of the economy.

It remains to be seen now what the vice president will do when the new minister launches measures that oppose the Kirchnerist dogma. Massa has advanced that she will honor the reduction of the fiscal deficit agreed with the IMF. It is also probable that he will reduce taxes on the countryside to encourage exports and thus increase the income of dollars. He will also be a fiscal relief for the middle classes. Less taxes and more adjustment are strategies that are difficult to swallow for the Kirchnerists with a black palate.

political twilight

The arrival of Massa to the Cabinet also supposes the political decline of Fernández. The president not only lost the economy minister on Thursday. Just after noon, the Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Béliz, one of the men closest to him and one of the few who accompanied him from the first day, presented his resignation.

Without Béliz, Fernández’s environment of trust has been reduced to just three people: the foreign minister and former chief of ministers, Santiago Cafiero; the Secretary of the Presidency, Gustavo Vitobello; and the Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra. They are all leaders without electoral aspirations, unlike the rest of those who lead the different groups of the Frente de Todos, such as Massa himself and, of course, Kirchner.

