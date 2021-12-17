Sergio Marchionne: previews and streaming of the Rai 3 documentary

Italian by origin and North American by training, head of a company with a broad vision, at the top of the largest Italian manufacturing company on the verge of bankruptcy, in three years he puts his accounts in order and in the face of the Great Global Recession adopts an unpredictable strategy of attack challenging the impossible. His business ventures and work style sparked passions, divided the media, anticipated politics and angered many observers. But who was, in reality, Sergio Marchionne?

For the first time, a documentary reconstructs the life of the man who revolutionized the most important company in Italy. Directed by Francesco Miccichè, written by Giovanni Filippetto, co-produced by Mario Rossini for RED FILM with RAI Documentaries And Cinecittà light with the support of Turin Piedmont Film Commission – Piedmont Doc Film Fund, “Sergio Marchionne”Will air on a signed prime time Rai Documentaries the December 17 at 21:25 on Rai 3 and will be available on RaiPlay.

The documentary traces the main stages of the manager’s life: childhood in Abruzzo and emigration to Canada; the youth rebellion and his beginnings as a manager; the period as an underdog, the consecration, his main games, played on par with the major world managers; the veneration received in the USA and the distrust on the part of his country of origin. Finally, the sad ending with the sudden disappearance. But above all the convictions, interests, private feelings of a man who had made privacy a battle horse.

Eyeglasses and dark sweater: Sergio Marchionne has chosen to abandon the appearance of the top manager in a suit and tie to prefer a practical, simple image. And, with that sweater always the same, he took part in all the meetings that have characterized his career, even the most delicate negotiations.

Because Sergio Marchionne was not just any character. It was not for what it represented, for its managerial enterprises and its impact on the automotive market, but above all for its way of operating. A complete outsider, in methods and ways, but which for this very reason has left its mark on the main Italian company.

A tireless worker – for Marchionne there were no Saturdays and Sundays -, he demanded the best from anyone who had anything to do with him. He talked to everyone and was not afraid to dispense lavish reproaches, but at the same time he was the first who did not want to talk about work at the canteen. Small concerns, such as remembering the birthdays of all his collaborators or having gifts delivered to their wives and companions: on these small gestures he established the consistency and trust necessary to achieve great goals.

He was a leader and a driver, even for the new generations. In fact, Marchionne spent a lot of time talking to young people in universities. Shy with journalists, outspoken with the unions and cheeky at all the tables he sat down to take part in a negotiation.

“Sergio Marchionne“Is an international documentary, approved by the FCA-Stellantis group, which, chapter after chapter, returns to the complexity of the figure of the manager, often praised for his intuitions but also harshly criticized for the methods and the sometimes dramatic impact of his choices. A diversified approach that rests the foundations on a vast repertoire including Rai Teche, Istituto Luce-Cinecittà, CSC – National Cinema Impresa Archive (Ivrea), Rimini Meeting, the most prestigious Italian universities, Ferrari, La7, RSI and above all private archives of Stellantis granted exclusively, to which are added interviews with his closest collaborators, such as Maria Cristina Zilocchi, his personal assistant in FCA, and to the main exponents of politics, Matteo Renzi, of trade unions, Maurizio Landini And Marco Bentivogli, journalism, Mario Calabresi, Massimo Gramellini And Gianni Riotta, and Italian and non-Italian entrepreneurship, like John Elkann, Oscar Farinetti And Luigi Gubitosi, And Steven Rattner, Chief Automotive Industry Task Force of the Obama Administration.