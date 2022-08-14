Sergio López, in his participation with the Spanish 4×100 relay of the last World Cup in Oregon. / Miguelez / RFEA

Spanish athletics returns this week to the Olympiastadion in Munich, 50 years after those remembered 1972 Olympic Games in which the legendary Mariano Haro brushed the bronze medal in the 10,000 meters. In this same place, in addition, twenty years ago the Spanish team achieved the greatest success in its history, obtaining 15 medals and 6 golds (4 of them later tainted by doping cases) at the 2002 European Championships in Munich.

This Monday a European Championship kicks off at the Olympiastadion that is absolutely historic for regional athletics, since half a dozen Murcian athletes are going to participate in the championship. The first of them, this morning (10.40 am), is the sprinter from Aljuce, Sergio López Barranco, who will try to lower his personal best of 10.35 to sneak into tomorrow’s semifinals of the 100 meter dash.

López Barranco will also seek a medal next Sunday in the final of the 4×100 relay. In the recent World Cup in Eugene, Bernat Canet (low due to injury in this European) Pol Retamal, Jesús Gómez and Sergio López Barranco brushed the final and finished third in Europe after the British and the French. In Munich they can attack the national record from 2013 and perfectly fight for a metal.

On Tuesday (08:30 a.m.) it will be the turn of Miguel Ángel López, a walker from Llano de Brujas who is facing his great opportunity to return to an important podium seven years after he won world gold in the 20km walk in Beijing. In Eugene he broke the Spanish record (2:25:56) and was the third European. In the absence of world champion Massimo Stano, he is only ahead of the Swedish Perseus Karlstrom (2:23:44). It is a golden opportunity for Supermán López, who will be escorted by Manu Bermúdez from Cieza in this final of the 35 km. In the 20 km walk will be on Saturday (08:30 am) Iván López from Yecla.

Katir and Mariano



The muleño Mo Katir will also compete on Tuesday in the final of the 5,000 meters (21.08), being one of the clear favorites to get a medal after his bronze in 1,500 in the World Cup. Fuentealamero Mariano García, who always had his main objective of the season in Munich after being world indoor champion, arrives with the 14th mark (Sunday at 7:40 p.m.).