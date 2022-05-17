Sergio Leon He has gone through a pretty bad time at Real Valladolid. For a month he has not been able to play (four games) due to the delayed sanction he has had to serve, but he is now available and had minutes against Ponferradina, a game in which he was seen to be highly motivated: “More than lacking rhythm, what he had were nerves; It took me a bit to recover in the first few races and pick up that rhythm of the game, but well, now think about Ibiza, which is another game of life or death, and try to give my best again in the minutes I have. I have the same desire and illusion of the day I arrived”.

Time has been slow and Sergio León explained that “it has been very complicatedit has been a very harsh sanction… A month without being able to help the team, that’s why I tried to do my bit and since I couldn’t play, I accompanied them on trips and at home games. I have tried adding in other ways. A month seems little, but to me it has been eternal. Now we are going to drop the subject and not talk anymore.”

The situation is what it is and Real Valladolid lost the possibility of relying on themselves when they lost at home against Real B and now they have to wait for Éibar’s decision: “We trust us. We have to go to Ibiza to win and then wait for results, and the same after against Huesca. We do not depend on ourselves and what remains is to do our job, hope that there is luck and if not then congratulate Éibar and Almería and risk it in the promotion promotionbut hopefully Tenerife draw or win on Saturday”.

Sergio León wants direct promotion like the whole team, but he does not disdain the playoff as a path to promotion: “we figured it all outbut there are two days left and many things can happen that we face with enthusiasm and work, trying to add the six points and if it doesn’t happen, play the cards we have left and face the playoff”.

As for the game in Ibiza, the Sevillian thinks that “At this point nothing is at stake, but they are professionals and they will want to winbut if we play like in Éibar or against Ponferradina, I think it will be an entertaining match and we will try to get the three points no matter what, for us it is a game of life or death”.

Undoubtedly, on Saturday with unified schedules, it will be an afternoon-night of transistor radios and it is difficult for the players to be oblivious to knowing how the other games are going: “Depending on the moment, surely the nerves will make us ask how the match is going. Ipuruabut the most important thing is to focus on your game, win and when it’s over, look at other results and what has to come, will come”.