Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2024 – 19:23

The chairman of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Steel Institute and president of ArcelorMittal Brazil, Jefferson De Paula, announced his departure from the position during the opening of the 34th edition of the Brazilian Steel Congress, held this Monday, the 5th. The current chairman of the Board of Directors of Usiminas, Sergio Leite de Andrade, takes over as the new representative of the sector alongside the CEO, Marco Polo de Mello Lopes.

Sergio Leite served as vice president of the Brazilian Steel Institute and was CEO of Usiminas, with a solid presence in the sector. After announcing the transition at the opening of the event, Jefferson De Paula said that the steel sector has made progress on ESG issues, especially issues related to improvements in the governance process, social development and reduction of environmental impacts.

The passing of the baton is part of the institute’s ritual, which renews its presidency of the Board of Directors every two years.

Associates have planned R$16.7 billion in investments for 2024

On the same occasion, De Paula stated that the entity’s associated companies have planned R$16.7 billion in investments for the year 2024. By 2028, the executive added that he foresees more than R$100 billion in investments.

According to the executive, the Brazilian steel industry has a highly up-to-date global production base and a production capacity of up to 50 million tons, but, in contrast to the competitive scenario, domestic consumption in Brazil has been stagnant at 100 kg per inhabitant for many years. The executive advocated increased investment in infrastructure, increased construction work and advances in the energy sector, among other sectors, with a focus on strengthening the steel chain.

The executive states that the sector defends fair competition, but Brazil has been threatened by unfair imports, with the entry of products reflecting pricing practices below the production cost, which constitutes dumping.

“China will continue to seek open markets to send its excess capacity,” said De Paula, defending the constant updating of trade defense mechanisms.

De Paula argued that the government will continue working to reduce the fiscal deficit and that the sector has greater access to natural gas and a greater supply of scrap.