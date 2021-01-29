Sergio Gonzalez He appeared at a press conference after falling against Huesca with little desire to put warm cloths on the Real Valladolid game. It was not for less, since the blanquivioletas received, in the words of the coach himself, “a very fat host” in which he defined as “the worst game” since he was coach. However, he clarified that he is not afraid of his position, despite understanding “how football works” and that its continuity is not something that depends on him.

What happened so that the team was not there in a key game?

Few arguments can I give to alleviate what has been seen. The fault is mine. I have tried to instill the importance of the game, but it is clear that I have not succeeded. They knew it was a life jacket and we have not been able to transfer it to the field. Until his goal we may have had important situations, but for me it would even be uncomfortable to accept that. You have to do self-criticism and raise your head. We cannot keep conceding this series of goals. They have hit us a very fat host, but this team has shown that in situations like this they usually get up. It was the worst game since I was a coach.

Why does the team fit so much?

We are working on it, but when it comes to executing it we have no success, fortune or force. It is clear that the change goes through the defensive plot. We do not stop insisting and working on it, but we are lacking in strength, in confidence … I am leaving very sad. The main culprit is me. We have tried to put our hands on his five structure and we have not achieved what we wanted. We will talk to them to put that trust back in them. Everything happens because we give a plus and do self-criticism. Everything that may happen to us this week must be accommodated because what we have done is not up to our level.

Does the team lack conviction in what it does?

Apart from what happens with the ball, in phases of the matches the team finds itself without conviction and does not believe in itself and in the proposal. The responsibility is high and we are in a moment of doubts and maximum tension. We have to turn that around, because I have the feeling that sometimes the rival is better than us not only with the ball, but also on a mental level. We have to regain strength. This match reminds me of the overwhelming defeat we suffered in Huesca long ago, and the team had the ability to get up.

Are you afraid for your position?

I’m not afraid; I am sad and pissed off. We did not expect such a match. I understand how football works, but all I want now is to turn my face to my footballers, tell them that this can’t be like that and turn this around. The position is a situation that does not depend on me.

Do you think that signing the side is enough? How do you think this can be turned around?

Giving everyone a little more. We are having absences and fragility, but this is not the time to excuse myself; It is time to receive all the criticism, be self-demanding and correct. I am convinced that with the wickers that we are going to have we are going to work so that the next day we can see on the field what we really want and what we can see in training. For us the footballers we have are the best we can have.