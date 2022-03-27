Sergio Higuita: this was the ovation of the Colombians in Barcelona, ​​video

The Colombian Sergio Higuita (BORA-Transgohe) withstood the attacks at the Montjuïc circuit (Barcelona) and was proclaimed the winner of the 101st edition of the Vuelta a Catalña, which ended with a stage win for the Italian Andrea Bagioli (Quick-Step) in a reduced package

For his part, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (INEOS), who unsuccessfully attacked on the way up to the castletook second place on the podium after finishing 16 seconds behind Higuita in the general classification and third place went to the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), 52 seconds behind.

The Colombian Nairo Quintana (Team Arkéa), acclaimed by his compatriots in Barcelona, ​​was left with honey on his lips, since for a single second he could not get on the final podium of the Vuelta.

This was the applause of the Colombians, when Higuita was on the podium.