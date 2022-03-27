Sergio Higuita: this was the ovation of the Colombians in Barcelona, ​​video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Sergio Higuita.
The Colombian won the Tour of Catalonia.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 27, 2022, 08:14 AM
The Colombian Sergio Higuita (BORA-Transgohe) withstood the attacks at the Montjuïc circuit (Barcelona) and was proclaimed the winner of the 101st edition of the Vuelta a Catalña, which ended with a stage win for the Italian Andrea Bagioli (Quick-Step) in a reduced package
For his part, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (INEOS), who unsuccessfully attacked on the way up to the castletook second place on the podium after finishing 16 seconds behind Higuita in the general classification and third place went to the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), 52 seconds behind.
It may interest you: (Sergio Higuita is the champion of the Tour of Catalonia!)
The Colombian Nairo Quintana (Team Arkéa), acclaimed by his compatriots in Barcelona, was left with honey on his lips, since for a single second he could not get on the final podium of the Vuelta.
This was the applause of the Colombians, when Higuita was on the podium.
March 27, 2022, 08:14 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sergio #Higuita #ovation #Colombians #Barcelona #video
Leave a Reply