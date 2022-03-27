Monday, March 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sergio Higuita: this was the ovation of the Colombians in Barcelona, ​​video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Sergio Higuita

Sergio Higuita.

The Colombian won the Tour of Catalonia.

The Colombian Sergio Higuita (BORA-Transgohe) withstood the attacks at the Montjuïc circuit (Barcelona) and was proclaimed the winner of the 101st edition of the Vuelta a Catalña, which ended with a stage win for the Italian Andrea Bagioli (Quick-Step) in a reduced package

See also  Rugby, historic victory in the Six Nations U.20: Italy beat England 6-0 in Treviso

For his part, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (INEOS), who unsuccessfully attacked on the way up to the castletook second place on the podium after finishing 16 seconds behind Higuita in the general classification and third place went to the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), 52 seconds behind.

It may interest you: (Sergio Higuita is the champion of the Tour of Catalonia!)

The Colombian Nairo Quintana (Team Arkéa), acclaimed by his compatriots in Barcelona, ​​was left with honey on his lips, since for a single second he could not get on the final podium of the Vuelta.

This was the applause of the Colombians, when Higuita was on the podium.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sergio #Higuita #ovation #Colombians #Barcelona #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sanctions in the Ukraine War: For an Energy Embargo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.