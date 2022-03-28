Colombian cyclist Sergio Higuita was hailed for winning his first World Tour title. The athlete was victorious in the 2022 Tour of Catalonia, beating Richard Carapaz and Joao Almeida, a feat that earned him a great fortune.

His triumph in the highest category of cycling added Higuita to the list of the most praised Colombians in the guild, in which Nairo Quintana, Esteban Chaves, Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Henao, Santiago Botero, Daniel Martínez, Egan Bernal and Carlos stand out. Betancur.

With the prize in the Tour of Catalonia, the man from Antioquia managed to obtain a capital of more than 20,000 euros (more than 83 million pesos), which corresponds not only to his triumph but also to the good results he obtained as he progressed in the competition.

Only with his first place, Higuita obtained 14,000 euros, (more than 58 million pesos). The rest of the money was earned in the different stages of the race.

For having been champion of the mountain and the winner of the youth, the athlete obtained 1,000 euros (more than 4 million pesos) for each title, that is, 2,000 euros (8 million pesos) in the two triumphs.

Additionally, the man from Antioquia won 400 euros (1.6 million pesos) for finishing fifth in the first stage; 500 euros (2 million pesos) for his fourth place in the third stage and 1,000 euros (4 million pesos) for his third place in stage four.

However, Higuita also won 2,000 euros (more than 8 million pesos) for finishing second in the sixth stage and, finally, he won 200 euros (more than 800 thousand pesos) for his ninth place in stage number seven.

In total, Hihuita accumulated the sum of 20,100 euros (83.8 million pesos) in his participation in the Tour of Catalonia 2022.

