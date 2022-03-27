The victory of the Colombian rider Sergio Andrés Higuita tells the Bora team that they were not wrong to take him to their ranks this year, Well, in just three months of the year it has already generated three wins.

This year, Bora took to its finals, in addition to Higuita, Sam Bennett, Ryan Mullen, Shane Archbold, Danny van Poppel, Jai Hindley, Marco Haller, Alexander Vlasov, Jonas Koch, and Luis-Joe Lührs.

The most winner of the Bora

It is clear that the statistics indicate that Higuita has been the best performer not only of the group of newcomers, but also of the squad in general, Well, Bora completed six wins in the year, of which Higuita has contributed three.

The cyclist was named champion this Sunday of the Tour of Catalonia, but he came to that Spanish competition with the victory in the long-distance test of the national route and won the fifth stage of the Tour of the Algarve in Portugal, in which he beat Daniel Martínez.

The key fact is that with the victory in Catalonia it is the first for Bora on the World Tour this year, because the others have achieved them in lower category races.

After Higuita, the Russian Vlasov stood out, winning a stage and He was the champion of the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valencia, a category 2 Pro competition.



Bora’s other triumph this year was in the fifth stage of the Vuelta a Andalucía in the legs of Lennard Kamna, but the great figure of the squad is Higuita, who has responded to the confidence and has been the great ‘business’ of Bora this year.

