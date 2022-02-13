Sergio Higuita, new national cycling champion

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sergio Higuita
The elite men’s road test was carried out over 228 kilometers.
February 13, 2022, 01:37 PM
Sergio Higuita (5 h, 24 min, 34 s) is the new elite cycling road national champion, after winning the 228-kilometre section disputed on roads in the department of Risaralda and with the finish line in Pereira.
The silver medal went to Jeison Rincón and the bronze went to Esteban Chaves, who reached 52 s.
The race was defined 50 kilometers from the finish, after Esteban Chaves, Higuita, Róbinson Chalapud and Johan Colón jumped out of the group, tore the race apart and went in search of victory.
He fought it and he succeeded
Chaves did not have the best luck, he had a flat tire in the front wheel and lost the lead, something that Higuita took advantage of, who already knew what it was like to be a national champion, since he achieved it in 2020.
“A tough circuit, but I managed it. It was difficult, there were many attacks, but I had legs and we achieved the goal,” he said.
He added: “It’s a dream come true. I worked hard to get the title.”
sports
