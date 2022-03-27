The Colombian cyclist Sergio Andrés Higuita was crowned champion of the Tour of Catalonia 2022, after the last stage disputed with start and finish in Barcelona, ​​of 138 kilometers, with six steps over the top of Montjuic. The stage was won by Andrea Bagioli.

As always this last day was nervous. The little difference between Higuita and the second in the general, the Ecuadorian, Ríchard Carapaz, because it indicated that nothing could be delayed.

The leader’s team, Bora, dedicated themselves to controlling the day, to prevent the dangerous men for Higuita from trying to leave in a break that would harm them.

Numerous getaway

In the end, a getaway was formed in which they featured Steven Kruijswijk, Marc Soler, Dylan Teuns, Michael Storer, Sebastian Reichenbach, Quentin Pacher, Antwan Tolhoek, Giulio Ciccone, Louis Meintjes and Jesús Herrera, who came to have a difference of one minute 20 seconds.

It may interest you: (Sergio Higuita, title 22 of Colombia in the World Tour)

Once the final circuit was entered, Kruijswijk and Pacher escaped from the group of escapees, they took some advantage, while the leader’s lot sheltered those who tried to escape in the first instance.

At the head of the leading group was the Bora team, his teammates took the reins avoiding any surprises, which gave the 24-year-old rider confidence.

With 20 km to go, Ineos moved the race in search of an exit from Carapaz, but the Bora was attentive, to the giual that the same Higuita, that the wheel stuck to him.

Nairo Quintana was also attentive, as he had a second to the Portuguese Joao Almeida, in the fight for the third place on the podium.

there was selection

12 km from the finish line, Carapaz attacks, but Higuita sticks to the wheel, just like Nairo. The group can be selected.

Tobias Halland Johannessen was the most interested in leaving the small group that formed. Another Colombian, Santiago Buitrago, tried to leave, once Kruijswijk and Pacher were captured.

In the last step through Montjic they were left Higuita, Carapaz, Almeida, Juan Ayuso and O’Connor. Nairo didn’t stick to the wheel, but he got ahead.

It may interest you: (Sergio Higuita: “I had a bad night, I couldn’t sleep”)

Higuita adjusted his first victory in the World Tour, the highest category of cycling in the world, and his third podium, after second place in the 2019 Tour of California and third in Paris-Nice in 2020.

Not only the Colombian stayed with the general, he was also the mountain prize champion and was the best junior in the competition.

Similarly, The Bora team cyclist gave the country victory 22 in this category, in which Colombia has won the three major ones: Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

Colombia has won this race five times, after the titles of Hernán Buenahora (1998), Álvaro Mejía (1993), Nairo Quintana (1916) and Miguel López (2019) and Sergio Higuita (2022).

It may interest you: (Sergio Higuita: a short, but winning career, his titles)

final standings

Stage

1. Andrea Bagioli 3hrs 18mins 09s

2. Attila Valter mt

3. Fernando Barcelo mt

4. Juan Ayuso mt

5. Dylan Teuns mt

6. Guillaume Martin mt

7. Nairo Quintana mt

8. Carlos Verona mt

9. Sergio Higuita mt

10. Richard Carapaz mt

general

1. Sergio Higuita 29h 53min 33s

2. Richard Carapaz at 16 s

3. Joao Almeida at 52s

4. Nairo Quintana at 53s

5. Juan Ayuso at 1 min 08 sec

37. Santiago Buitrago 26 min 17 sec

41. Ivan Sosa at 27 min 44 s

44. Esteban Chaves at 29 min 52 sec

45. Sebastian Henao at 30 min 18 s

64. Diego Camargo at 45 min 28 sec

65. Winner Anacona at 46 min 34 sec

Mountain

1. Sergio Higuita 28 pts

Young man

1. Sergio Higuita 29h 53min 33s

It may interest you: (Sergio Higuita, the great ‘business’ of the Bora team)

sports