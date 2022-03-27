The Colombian cyclist Sergio Andrés Higuita was crowned champion of the Tour of Catalonia 2022, after the last stage disputed with start and finish in Barcelona, ​​of 138 kilometers, with six steps over the top of Montjuic.

“Very happy. We knew how to control the difference. The forces are low, we came with fatigue because from the first day it was hard. We closed a great week”, said the champion.

Higuita adjusted his first victory in the World Tour, the highest category of cycling in the world, and his third podium, after second place in the 2019 Tour of California and third in Paris-Nice in 2020.

watch out for attacks



“I expected attacks from everyone, from Carapaz, Juan Ayuso, from Joao Almeida, from Nairo and they met at the end. The differences could be controlled and it could be given to the group”, Higuita said.

Not only did the Colombian stay with the general, he was also the champion of the mountain awards and was the best young man in the competition.

“The victory is special, I had done podiums, but we had not won on the World Tour, but this is another level”, the 24-year-old runner noted.

Similarly, the Bora team cyclist gave the country victory 22 in this category, in which Colombia has won the three big ones: Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and the Tour of Spain.

Colombia has won this race five times, after the titles of Hernán Buenahora (1998), Álvaro Mejía (1993), Nairo Quintana (1916) and Miguel López (2019) and Sergio Higuita (2022).

“I had a bad night, I couldn’t sleep, I was very tired, but when you are a leader, the mind gains strength. Today I did the stage with my heart. Carapaz tried to leave, but we were all weak, “he concluded.

And he added: “The key was Saturday’s stage. A gregarious from Carapaz took the lead, I jumped with them, the group moved and it hit us. I took the challenge with Ríchard, but the most important thing was to attack. I like to be combative, to go to block”, he said.



Higuita confirmed that his great challenge will be the Vuelta a España and that he will now do the classics of the Ardennes and the Vuelta a Romandía.



sports