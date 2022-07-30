Saturday, July 30, 2022
Sergio Higuita got through the first stage of the Tour of Poland well

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
Sergio Higuita

Sergio Higuita.

Sergio Higuita.

Olav Kooij prevailed in the first stage, in a pack that Juan Sebastián Molano fought.

The Dutchman Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) won the first stage of the Cycling Tour of Poland, between Kielce and Lublin and 218.9 km on Monday, making him the first leader of the test.

Olav Kooij, 20 years old and who this 2022 has already won the Circuit de la Sarthe, where he won two stages, and also a fraction in the Tour of Hungary, invested a time of 5h18m01s, preceding the German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) and the Belgian Jordi Meeus (BORA-Hansgrohe), who occupied second and third place, respectively.

Juan Sebastián Molano, in the fight for packaging

Colombian Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) was in contention for the stage and crossed the finish line in fifth place.

Olav Kooij

Olav Kooij (right) wins the first stage of the Tour of Poland.

The Polish event sees Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers), second this season in the Giro d’Italia, and who entered this Saturday with the large group, in twenty-sixth place, with the same time as the winner.Colombian Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) also entered the main lot.

By virtue of the stage bonuses, Kooij is the leader, with a one second advantage over the Polish Patryk Stosz (Voster ATS Team) and four over Bauhaus.

This Sunday, the second stage will be held, starting in Chelm and arriving in Zamosc, 205.6 km long, and without major orographic alterations.

SPORTS
with Eph

