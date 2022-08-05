Sergio Higuita finished eighth in the Tour of Poland

The British Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers) achieved this Friday the final victory in the Cycling Tour of Polandafter a last stage in which no cyclist separated from the peloton and Frenchman Démare Arnaud (Groupama-FDJ) won the sprint.

In the seventh and last stage, which consisted of a route of 177.8 kilometers between Skawina and Krakow, Arnaud beat Dutchman Olav Kooij in the final effort (Jumbo-Visma) and the German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorius).

(Piqué, separated from Shakira, lives his most bitter moment)

(Santiago Buitrago comes out ‘alive’ and with a title option in the Vuelta a Burgos)

Hayter took the final victory with an advantage of 11 seconds over the Dutch Thymen Arensman (DSM) and 18 over the Spanish Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorius).

the colombiano Sergio Andrés Higuita (BORA-Hansgrohe), who was the leader until Thursday, finished the competition in eighth position32 seconds behind Hayter.

your countryman Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan Team) finished in fourteenth position 53 seconds from the head.

(Letsile Tebogo, Bolt’s heir, humiliated for only 6 thousandths, video)

(Brittney Griner: with tears they remember a player imprisoned in Russia, video)

EFE