Sergio Higuita finished eighth in the Tour of Poland

Sergio Higuita
Sergio Higuita
Ethan Hayter was the great champion.
August 05, 2022, 01:17 PM
The British Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers) achieved this Friday the final victory in the Cycling Tour of Polandafter a last stage in which no cyclist separated from the peloton and Frenchman Démare Arnaud (Groupama-FDJ) won the sprint.
In the seventh and last stage, which consisted of a route of 177.8 kilometers between Skawina and Krakow, Arnaud beat Dutchman Olav Kooij in the final effort (Jumbo-Visma) and the German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorius).
Hayter took the final victory with an advantage of 11 seconds over the Dutch Thymen Arensman (DSM) and 18 over the Spanish Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorius).
the colombiano Sergio Andrés Higuita (BORA-Hansgrohe), who was the leader until Thursday, finished the competition in eighth position32 seconds behind Hayter.
your countryman Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan Team) finished in fourteenth position 53 seconds from the head.
EFE
