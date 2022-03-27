Sergio Higuita (BORA-Transgohe) withstood the attacks at the Montjuïc circuit (Barcelona) and was proclaimed the winner of the 101st edition of the Tour of Cataloniawhich ended with a stage win for the Italian Andrea Bagioli (Quick-Step) in a reduced package.

For its part, Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (INEOS), who unsuccessfully attacked on the way up to the castletook second place on the podium after finishing 16 seconds behind Higuita in the general classification and third place went to the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), 52 seconds behind.

Higuita adjusted his first victory in the World Tour, the highest category of cycling in the world, and his third podium, after second place in the 2019 Tour of California and third in Paris-Nice in 2020.

Similarly, the Bora team cyclist gave the country victory 22 in this category, in which Colombia has won the three big ones: Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

Higuita confirmed what Bora had said since the beginning of the year, that the 24-year-old cyclist will compete in the Vuelta a España in the current season.

“This year I will be in the Tour of Spain, it is my main challenge,” he said.

