Sergio Higuita achieved a great triumph in the Tour of the Basque Country, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sergio Higuita crosses victorious in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.
Miguel Toña. efe
Sergio Higuita crosses victorious in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.
The Colombian prevailed in the fifth stage of the competition.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) prevailed in the packing to win the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, with arrival in Amorebieta.
Higuita arrived in a field of 22 runners and beat Andrea Bagioli, second, and Mattias Skjelmose, third, in the finish.
The Colombian climbed to eighth place in the general classification of the race, 38 seconds behind the Tour de France champion, Jonas Vingegaard, who remained the leader.
“I knew this arrival, the last time I was here I was fourth, it was a long sprint, if I waited for the finish line it wouldn’t reach me, so I attacked long. We were going to block, I felt that we were going to burst on each wall, but I knew it was a stage in which I could debut my record”, said Higuita.
Overall, Vingegaard leads second place, Mikel Landa, by 13 seconds, and David Gaudu, third, by 31. Higuita is seven seconds off the podium. See the classifications of the Tour of the Basque Country here.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sergio #Higuita #achieved #great #triumph #Tour #Basque #Country #video
Leave a Reply