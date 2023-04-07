Saturday, April 8, 2023
Sergio Higuita achieved a great triumph in the Tour of the Basque Country, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2023
in Sports
Sergio Higuita achieved a great triumph in the Tour of the Basque Country, video


Sergio Higuita

Sergio Higuita crosses victorious in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.

Photo:

Miguel Toña. efe

Sergio Higuita crosses victorious in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.

The Colombian prevailed in the fifth stage of the competition.

The Colombian Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) prevailed in the packing to win the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, with arrival in Amorebieta.

Higuita arrived in a field of 22 runners and beat Andrea Bagioli, second, and Mattias Skjelmose, third, in the finish.


The Colombian climbed to eighth place in the general classification of the race, 38 seconds behind the Tour de France champion, Jonas Vingegaard, who remained the leader.

“I knew this arrival, the last time I was here I was fourth, it was a long sprint, if I waited for the finish line it wouldn’t reach me, so I attacked long. We were going to block, I felt that we were going to burst on each wall, but I knew it was a stage in which I could debut my record”, said Higuita.

Overall, Vingegaard leads second place, Mikel Landa, by 13 seconds, and David Gaudu, third, by 31. Higuita is seven seconds off the podium. See the classifications of the Tour of the Basque Country here.

SPORTS

