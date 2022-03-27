Sergio Andrés Higuita is 24 years old and this Sunday he won his first World Tour title, after winning the general classification of the Tour of Catalonia.

Higuita forged the victory on Saturday, when he flew at km 37 of the 168 that the fraction between Salou and Cambrils had, accompanied by the Ecuadorian Ríchadr Carapaz, who won the day.

The 24-year-old rider, who this year joined the Bora team, already knew what it was like to get on the podium in a competition on this circuit, after second place at the 2019 Tour of California, when Tadej Pogacar was the grand champion.

Stage in Paris-Nice



The following year, the rider from Antioquia was third in Paris-Nice, behind Maximilian Schachmann, champion, and Tiesj Benoot, who was second overall.

The title in Catalonia is the seventh triumph of his sports career. The first was stage 18 of the 2019 Vuelta a España, then he won the route of the 2020 cycling nationals and won the fourth day of the Tour Colombia and managed to win the race.

This year, Higuita was once again victorious in the long-distance cycling nationals and won the fifth stage of the Tour of the Algarve in Portugal, in which he beat his compatriot, Daniel Martínez, in a close closing.

Higuita comes from less to more, in a progression that marks him as one of the Colombian cyclists who can appear, as he has been doing, in this season.

The maximum appointment for him, the main challenge of the year will be the Vuelta a España, in which he will lead the Bora team, who has given him enough confidence to be the ‘capo’ of the squad and has responded with excellent results.

