Sergio HerreraOsasuna’s goalkeeper, was the protagonist of the great scare this Thursday night of the Copa del Rey after leaving, shocked, the duel against Athletic after a fortuitous blow to the head.

It happened in the 82nd minute of the round of 16 of the knockout tournament that pitted the Navarrese team against Athletic Club in San Mamés after receiving a strong blow to the head in a collision with a teammate.

In a fortuitous action, Boyomo hit Herrera’s head with a kneewho, after trying to get up, fell to the ground shocked, but conscious, with a small wound on his eyebrow.

After being attended to, Osasuna’s medical services requested the change of Herrerawho was removed from the field of play on a mobile stretcher and replaced by Aitor Fernández.

Once the match was over, Herrera went to the University of Navarra Clinic (CUN) to undergo tests that The result has not yet been revealed.