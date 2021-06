Back to Zeeland roots. Where the young Sergio Herman once swore never to come near a mussel pot again, the now 51-year-old version will simply serve them on the beach of Zeebrugge for six weeks from Thursday. The umpteenth project of the entrepreneur/chef: ,,Although I like nothing better than standing at the stove myself. That remains the most beautiful thing.”



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...