Despite the doubts that there may be around the celebration of the game against Cádiz, caused by the COVID problems suffered by the yellow entity, Real Valladolid has prepared the meeting with due responsibility and knowing that, for the moment, there is no news to the contrary. Sergio Gonzalez, his coach, appeared at a press conference on Monday to discuss the crash, in which Marcos André will not be present. Given his pubic problems, the club is already considering signing a striker, as Miguel Ángel Gómez recognized in AS.

How do you see the health situation in Cádiz?

I wish you the best. It is a difficult time for everyone. The ‘bug’ is fighting a lot and the important thing is that they are well. We are all exposed to it. Those with COVID I hope they recover as soon as possible. We are aware of that, but our obligation is to prepare the game as if it were going to be played; they have not told us otherwise. Prioritizing their health, I think that a priori and as stipulated, our duty is to go play.

Does it upset you in the face of your possible eleven?

We don’t think about what might happen. Our obligation is to prepare ourselves the same, with the illusion of winning the game. We are going to find an intense Cádiz in the duels, which is the one that steals the most after interceptions, who likes to be together in a low block, who is hungry and firmly believes in what his coach says, who competes very well, he is clear how he has to defend, to take down Negredo or Lozano to connect with them and give them oxygen … At the very least, or we are at their intensity level and then we will be better with the ball or we will suffer a lot.

Is your game plan good or bad for what you want to propose?

Cervera understands that this is the best for his team. The important thing is that footballers understand that this plan is the one they need. Against Barça or Madrid they were with a very very low block, but against Getafe they alternated that with a block in their own field leaving the forwards off the hook. We are also very clear that on the right wing they keep a player very open and through a change in orientation they take out lateral centers that we have to defend well. We are clear about how they are going to play us and how we are going to try to be better than them.

How do you approach this week with two games?

Cádiz requires our full attention. We are very clear about how he plays and that they are getting a brutal performance out of his scheme. They have reaped important results such as the victory at home against Barça and the one away against Madrid and they have to require our full attention; otherwise it would be wrong. The table and the points indicate that right now they are better than us and we have to have the maximum of respect.

Is Cádiz a good opportunity to change the image offered against Barcelona?

We left with a bad feeling that day and we are looking forward to revenge. It was a special match and a very good opportunity to show what a good team we are, but we didn’t have the capacity to do it. As against Osasuna, against Cádiz it does not matter what position we occupy and how each one of us finds ourselves: he is a rival who will fight for our goal of permanence and we face it with confidence, security and knowing that we have to measure up.

How is the team physically?

We have the withdrawal of Marcos André, who is at the limit. We have squeezed him out and he’s made a terrible effort to be with us. Although it seems that it was a milonga, because he was playing the 90 minutes and at a good level, the pain in his pubis is very strong and he has not been able to train since we returned. Joaquín, in addition to gastroenteritis, has muscle discomfort and cannot come to Cádiz either. Sergi Guardiola is fit, but not for 90 minutes.

Given these problems with Marcos André, and with the market about to open, do you see the arrival of a striker as a priority?

Yes, absolutely. Miguel Ángel Gómez knows that we need another forward for the winter market; it is an evidence and a reality. We have squeezed Marcos André to the maximum, but he no longer has good feelings and it bothers him in everything he can do in his daily life, so he is much closer to an operation or what can be done. Yes or yes we need the figure of another forward, at least.

How have you been these holidays?

For us it was similar to what we were doing, because on the 24th, which would be a football Tuesday, we rested and on the 25th we trained. We have not changed the development plan and we have been one of the few who trained on the 25th because we understood that it should be like that. We have faced it naturally, normally and being professionals. We would have liked to have more days, but this case is exceptional.