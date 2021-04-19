After the results of this weekend, Real Valladolid is seen in relegation places. Does that question put more pressure, if possible, for the match against Elche?

We have to score points, with 27 you are not saved, we have to look at our path, and after the others make the fewest possible points, but what we do not do, the others are not going to do it. We are focused on what we can do. What can we do? Go to Elche, have a great game and get a victory. We are focused on that. We have to isolate ourselves, be strong-minded and focus on what we can do, which is to win in Elche.

Do you think that the match against Elche is the most important of the season?

We can rate it as you want. As a final, as the most important, as vital, but not to say it more times will it seem that it is more so. We are all aware of the importance of each game. The one in Elche is the most important because it is the first one we have and there will be many more important ones. It is true that we have to be focused on him, on what we can do, understanding that it is a very important, transcendental, final game that can mark a before and after. We have to play a great game and get the victory yes or yes because it can mark the future of what the competition can be, despite the fact that there will be another seven finals left.

How can the team improve compared to the match against Granada?

From the game against Granada, rather than not having clear ideas, I think that from their annulled goal they were charged with energy and we left the game. Until that moment we have the transition of Marcos who does not decide well, the ball to the post of Kodro, that if he enters, we would all be calm, but it is a coin to the air. If it is true that the disallowed goal gives them a shot of energy and it created us a feeling of anguish that we could not get out of. We are working on it. In the end it is to get into the heads of the footballers, to make them understand that what happens from 1 to 15 can go from 75 to 90 and that we have to do a little more on our part because what we are working on in those minutes is not working for us end. It may be because of what is accumulated, what is happening to us. It is difficult to manage it, we have to take a step forward, but we have to do it and more in this type of situation. We are in a momentous moment in which all the mini-games are important and you have to know how to read them well both with the ball and without the ball. We have a deficit with the teams that are fighting with us for the same goal: Alavés, Huesca, Eibar, with Elche we draw at home, we have to know that it is an important game and to vindicate ourselves. We have lacked some rebellion, concentration, physicality, to understand the games against those rivals who fight with us. This year we have not been able to solve that ballot, when in previous years it was the basis that gave us permanence.

How is the casualty report?

We have that of El Yamiq, that of Raúl, you already know it, we recover all the others: Jota, Míchel, Fede, Joaquín, although he did the first training session yesterday, today he has done the second, and all the others are in the process of start getting competitive. In addition, we have the loss of Shon Weissman, who still has very strong discomfort from the national team match, the blow he received on the ankle has been complicated a bit, every time he went to hit he saw the stars and we have decided to rest these days to That Saturday is yes or yes for the game against Cádiz, so that he is without pain, because every time he hit he hobbled for four or five minutes because it prevented him from doing his job.

Is Joaquín to be a starter?

We are working on it, he has a very good predisposition. His attitude is always commendable and he thinks about giving everything for the team, but he is taking his process. Yesterday he did half a session, today a full session, tomorrow we will see. What we have clear is that on his part he will give everything so that we can count on him.

How is Kiko Olivas?

Kiko has a medical discharge and a competitive discharge and it only remains for us to find with him the moment when he reappears and to be able to give him those minutes that give him that confidence to follow his evolution. He can now enter the list, understanding the processes so that he can improve. We can not rush, but without stopping.

Is the Elche party more about players or coaches?

I believe that it is a party of all. First you have to get the approach right, get into the heads of the footballers, make them see that you have to win the game, but during it, it does not have to be in avalanches, but you have to manage it, work it, you have to be better than them and, gradually, if you are well it will be better than them and the footballers have a lot to say because they are the main protagonists, the ones who really execute and, in the end, they have the ability to execute a pass, a definition, score a goal or defend it, it is a match for everyone. It’s similar to that Girona game, I agree.

Do you have the feeling that Escribá left the Osasuna match as a procedure entrusting himself to Wednesday’s duel?

It would be getting into Escribá’s head. I’m sure he tried to get the team he thought was the most opportune in Pamplona to be able to win, but it is clear that he was looking at us out of the corner of his eye because, in the end, Verdú is a regular footballer in them and he was not from the game. That’s up to him. I have a good relationship with him. He will surely try to put the best possible team on. We are the thermometer in which the teams below are measured to know the objective for which they are going to fight. Our party rivals focus on red as a reference. We have to live with it.

What worries you most about Elche?

We already saw it here. Team that uses the bands a lot, very open, very sharp, very deep. The two points make a buoy, a reference, Boyé, above all, a technically good element, a footballer who is a reference for them, two pivots who travel many kilometers, who work very well, very dynamic, laterals that are incorporated well into attack and ball stopped. We know what we have to do to harm them and what we have to do so that they do not do it to us.

They are going to play the permanence in 32 days, with eight games, are you going to manage the squad like last year after confinement?

Yes, the idea is that. They are sister cycles. We are going to play four games now every three days, at a very high level, with wear and tear, with tension, we will try to balance and get the best team in each game. We have once again transmitted to the footballers that everyone is going to be important, that everyone will have their share of prominence. The most important thing is that everyone who plays takes advantage of it for the benefit of the team, right now the main objective is salvation and we all have to push.

What is your opinion about the Super League?

Of this, I pass word. It does not concern us. It is a matter of high places.