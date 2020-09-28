What is your assessment of the game?

The team has once again played a serious game. He has been involved at all times and knowing what to expect. They had a chance from Denis Suárez and we had one from Sergi Guardiola. We had poise and the feeling of having the structure well planted. The goal in the last game of the first half punished us a lot. I think the defensive line thought we were going to whistle a foul and the smartest in the class, which is Iago Aspas, did a genius in a one on one. At halftime we commented that the result did not reflect what was happening. In the second half, the changes reactivated us again, again finding good feelings in attack and without suffering. We received few kicks on goal and many goals. I am left with the feeling of having worked well and that the goal gives a minimum of justice to what is seen on the field.

What feeling does the tie leave you?

Of frustration, although I am happy with how we played. The team played well and we continued on our way. We all want to score points. We cannot change anything in the script, because taking away a 10-15 minute phase against Real Sociedad, we had good feelings and we could have won. The team is showing its ability to play well.

The team generated a lot of offensive game volume, but few occasions. What opinion do you deserve?

It leaves me feeling that we have to keep working. We have interpreted the changes of orientation and the arrival in the last third well, but perhaps in that area we have lacked depth, although I think we have had more than in previous games. We are evolving and seeing footballers who can help us in this process. We had Orellana on the inside on the right and on the left Carnero with centers from three quarters and Nacho reaching the baseline. I’m not very satisfied, but we have improved the offensive baggage on the outside compared to other games.

How did you see Toni’s game?

I am in love with your game. Since I’ve been here I have shown that he is a footballer whose arguments I love, but I have to choose based on the states of form. Today he has shown that playing at this level he is a very important footballer for us.

What has been due to the change in Orellana? Where do you think you can do the best?

He can perform at a high level in all three, with the ball the feeling he had was that it was a bit thick. It gives us a leap in quality in one-on-one, it gives us stability, imbalance, one-on-one, personality … He is a footballer with an important background. Hopefully we get the performance from him that we all want.

Was he thinking of arriving two out of nine by now?

We thought we were nine out of nine. From there, if I dissect what we have done in the matches, we have few points for what has been shown in the green. Taking away from the Betis field from the penalty and until the break and ten or twelve minutes against Real Sociedad, the team has made merits to have won both home games. The result conditions, but it will not make me change my mind: the booty has been insufficient in the two home games.

In the next six days they will face two games, starting with Real Madrid.

This week is crazy, practically like COVID. We are going to face Wednesday’s game with all the guarantees. We all have to make our hair stand on end to play against Real Madrid and be able to have a great game there, like last year, and with the confidence of making things very difficult for them and being able to get a point. We are going to go with all the illusion in the world.