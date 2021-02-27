Real Valladolid has announced its call for the visit to Vigo, in which, as Sergio González announced, Lucas is once again available Wave, after serving his penalty match, and The Yamiq, who rejoined the group this week after passing COVID and overcoming an injury, while the subsidiary player Miguel Rubio remains, so there are four centrals displaced.

In Balaídos, a practically inhospitable territory, Sergio will not be able to dispose of the long-term injured, Kiko Olivas, Carnero, Hervías and Marcos André, which could include practically Javi sanchez. Like him, although for personal reasons, neither will Waldo. In the convocation, with everything, enter the 21 available footballers, to which the aforementioned Miguel Rubio joins by a Promises that this weekend does not compete.

The full citation It is made up of Masip, Roberto, Bruno, Janko, Joaquín, Luis Pérez. Miguel Rubio, Olaza, Nacho, El Yamiq, San Emeterio, Kike, Míchel, Jota, Orellana, Óscar Plano, Roque Mesa, Alcaraz, Toni Villa, Kodro, Guardiola and Weissman, players who will try to prevent Iago Aspas from being an executioner again and Why not get what for Olaza, Celta player until January (and, together with Orellana, the former traveler), has his own ‘vendetta’.