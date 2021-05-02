Real Valladolid added their fourth consecutive draw in a clash in which they minimized Betis for many minutes and even managed to have the feeling of being closer to victory. Although he could not get it, Sergio Gonzalez, their coach, accepted the performance as good, believing that, “playing at this level”, the Blanquivioletas will achieve the goal of permanence.

What does the point taste like?

We have to continue on our way, although not in the way we wanted, which was to achieve victory. It is good to continue building our aqueduct. We have competed well throughout the game. The first part has been of a very high level; We have slowed down the offensive flow of Betis, which has many players who cross lines, and we have had an offside occasion. I go a little pissed off for the first ten minutes of the second part; perhaps they have penalized us again with another goal from the rival.

How did you see the start of the second half?

It is a throw-in in favor where there is a concatenation of errors in his transition. We did not choose well how to stop Borja Iglesias, we did not choose well how to stop the lateral center and we did not choose well how to stop Ruibal’s shot. However, the team has rebuilt itself again and has shown race again. We have competed very well and we can go with our heads high and very calm, because, at this level, we are going to achieve the goal.

It seems that the team got comfortable again with the 4-1-4-1 …

We also use it on the day of Getafe. The argument for using it is that inside they have many footballers. We understood that there was going to be a lot of traffic through the medium and we have tried to balance it. The team has felt very well and the first half has been very good, although perhaps we have lacked a little more offensive arrival in some lateral center, because Míchel and Roque Mesa are more about having the ball close to the organization than about finishing. and we have lacked a little more than the arrival of Orellana and Plano. In the second half we have started the same, but in the first minutes we have not had the same strength, hence we changed to 4-2-3-1 with Jota on the inside, where we thought he could make us not lose our superiority in the center of the field and appear in the spaces. Marcos André’s departure was to refresh the offensive plot and try to achieve victory.

Again luck is elusive, with another goal disallowed.

We have totally forgotten the luck factor; They say that football ends up equalizing your strengths and this year it is not happening to us, but hence the merit that the team continues to have courage and is out of relegation, because many things have happened to us from which we have had to rise. All the accumulated have to be left out and we have to think about these four games and that we depend on us, which is what we wanted. There are four strong rivals that come to us, but this year the team has given the feeling of having a higher response before them.

What happened in the last minutes to attack less?

It was in the last five or six minutes. There were a lot of footballers lost, because Betis has a very high rhythm. We had to make four changes, some for physical sensations and others for structure, very soon, and we could not refresh gradually. The final stretch has been to squeeze the most of all of us, and that is the way to be able to fight for the points. It was something very at the end and the logical thing, but we have been able to solve all the situations and perhaps if Kiko Olivas had given that pass to Marcos André in the last against …

How do you rate Weissman’s performance?

Right now it is being our main offensive flow. He has a great sense of goal and in the area he has movements of a high level; I am delighted that he is at this level. He will be one of the important players when it comes to scoring goals, but Marcos André, Guardiola and Kodro will also be important. We are in the sweet Weissman moment and it is true that we are enjoying it.

Seeing how the day has been, do you do the math?

The points horizon, even if it is a classic, goes through beating Valencia. We have to recover well, clear our heads and be optimistic, because in life the optimist always has more things to hold on to. We have been talking about it: we need the set pieces of the first half of Cádiz, the soul of the last 45 minutes of Athletic Club, the balance of this match … With those good fragments, adding them, making a great week of training, we can seek fortune and football to beat Valencia. We need victory, while still giving courage to this point, which once again makes us leave the red zone.