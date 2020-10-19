Real Valladolid experienced a roller coaster ride against Huesca. After getting 0-2 in favor in the 50th minute, in the blink of an eye he allowed himself to be tied, something that for Sergio González, his coach, “is difficult to understand and argue.” The Blanquivioleta coach called on his pupils to improve in this regard and recalled, given the defensive problems suffered, that he has had to employ four pairs of centrals in six games.

How do you justify that in five minutes the team traced back a 0-2?

It is inconceivable that it happens, but football is football. We were all celebrating the penalty and we have been a bit disconnected, they have filtered a pass from the inside and we have had a rude error in a relatively comfortable anticipation and from there we have doubts. With 0-2 it seemed that it was closed and Míchel was going to make three changes at once, but the first goal has made them believe and we have filled our backpack with doubts, and after five minutes they have scored the second. It is difficult to understand and argue, and there is no choice but to correct it. It is incomprehensible that when you score a goal they score you when you restart the game, but I am left with the reaction. The team has once again taken a step forward and has been involved again, and it is true that they have had a couple of occasions in lateral centers in which Roberto has been very good, but we have had several situations against them in the that we could have marked.

How do you explain the weakness that the team has shown overlooked, conceding so many chances?

It is very simple: in the lateral centers that we have been working during the week, knowing that they were working with a reference that is Rafa Mir, we have not been well. I think he finished more than in all the games he had played so far. We had a deficit when it came to being attentive, identifying brands, being outlined and hitting him, because at the moment of truth, he finished very very easy. No more can be done. We are working on the synergies of the plants. They are the fourth pair in six games and that also makes the pair a little weaker than we are looking for.

The team has conceded nine goals in six games. Do they have to recover identity in this sense?

The statistics are that strong. During the break we have returned to work all the defensive phases. The first week Javi Sánchez and El Yamiq couldn’t do it. We are lacking time to fix that plot and have that solidity and forcefulness. The footballers are training to the maximum, but the matches are what make that communication exist. We have to work on that defensive block, but also the rest. We have to cut the tap of conceded goals and demand from the forwards.

Is there concern beyond the dots? What feelings and what feedback do you have with the club?

Feedback is totally trustworthy. I think the coaching staff has the total confidence of Ronaldo and Miguel Ángel Gómez. The greatest demand we put on ourselves. All are signs of support. They see how we work and we are convinced that we are going to solve this bad start to the season. From the inside we have the feeling that in these six games everything bad that can happen to us has happened to us; missing penalties, rebounding goals, individual actions in which the goalkeeper missed the ball, the other day the center in the 91st minute in an isolated action … They are penalizing us a lot at the point level, very individual actions. If we had five or six points we would not be talking about a strange thing, but this is the reality.