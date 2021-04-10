Today is April 10 and it is a date remembered by all the Real Valladolid fans for being the day Sergio González arrived in Zorrilla three years ago, in 2018. He took a team three points from the playoff, but with an irregular dynamic with Luis César Sampedro and managed to get him into the promotion and ascend it in a meteoric way. Later, with the arrival of Ronaldo, he has achieved two stays suffered in First, but before the last day, while in this campaign he fights to make a triplet of saves in the season, probably the toughest since he is in Valladolid. And it is that he has had two season sections in which his situation has been on the wire: when starting with eight consecutive games without winning and between the months of January and February, with another eight. The analysis would not be complete, nor fair, without saying that has had in some phases, like right now, in which it has not been able to count on up to 12 players, which has hampered the team’s performance.

If we go to global numbers, Sergio González has directed 128 meetingsUntil now, as a Blanquivioleta coach (105 in the First Division, 12 in the Second Division, counting the four in the playoffs, and 11 in the Copa del Rey) of which he has won 38, has drawn 42 and has lost 48. These figures get worse without going to the numbers in the highest category. Of the 105 games, they have won 24, drawn 38 and lost 43. Also, we must remember that right now He is already the third coach who has directed the most games in the First Division, only behind Cantatore (174) and Moré (137), although he is the one who has directed the most consecutively and the only one who has added a hundred at a stretch.

The numbers of the current season of Sergio González, who has a contract until June 2022, there are 29 games in which he is in command with five victories, 12 draws and 12 defeats, keeping the team out of the relegation places, despite the fact that he has been 12 games between the last three. The challenge is again leaving three behind at the end of matchday 38, starting with tomorrow’s game against Granada.

