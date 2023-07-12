Sergio George spoke with “America Today” about Farik Grippa and the accusations that fell against him, after the singer expressed his disappointment with the producer and the contract he signed with the record label Chim Pum Music. Let us remember that the Peruvian interpreter publicly expressed his desire to free himself from the aforementioned agreement, since it has not benefited him at all, but rather the opposite. Along these lines, the American explained all the details.

Why can’t Sergio George terminate Farik Grippa’s contract?

As Sergio George himself commented, to terminate the contract with Farik Grippa, first of all, the singer has to pay the expenses involved in the realization of his musical theme and that never went on the air.

“He incurred expenses in the recording, he was told: ‘If you want to go, pay the expenses of the recording.’ It was recorded in studios, with musicians, there are witnesses (…). He knew it, he was told.” pointed out Sergio George

Sergio George denies Farik Grippa and points out that "they never stopped him from working".

Does Sergio George expect to reconcile with Farik Grippa?

The international George commented that Farik Grippa he had his theme ready for launch; however, he preferred to send a notarized letter and that his music never have a green light. Given this, the music producer highlighted the interpreter of “El karma” and dedicated a few words to him from the heart. “I wish Farik much success in his career with all my heart (…). But there is a protocol to be professional, you can’t do that with a contract that took a month of negotiations,” he stressed.

At another time, the producer commented that he hopes to end this problem that does nothing good for the Peruvian artists themselves. According to what he said, he pronounces himself in order to resolve the controversy once and for all.