The known discographic producer Sergio George gave an interview for Carlos Orozco's channel, in which he made several unexpected revelations. The American businessman, who worked with artists of the caliber of Marc Anthony, Thalía and Tito Nievessaid that the interpreter of 'Your love does me good' had an unusual reaction when he told him about his work in Peru, where he sought to find new talents to position them in our country and internationally.

What did Sergio George say about his time in Peru?

Sergio George revealed that his first impressions when he started working in Peru, specifically with the singer Yahaira Plasenciawere not so good, as she states that she felt that some media focused more on the artist's personal life than on her musical career.

“They asked me who paid me, if Farfán paid me (…). They had me up to this point (fed up) with Farfán, I started to get upset because it's my ticket. It was my vision. The media was looking for gossip“explained the American businessman.

What did Sergio George reveal about artists like Marc Anthony?

After his foray into the Peruvian artistic milieu, Sergio George revealed what he told him Mark Anthony when he learned that the producer was in our country to look for salsa talents to invest in and make them stand out internationally. Yahaira Plasencia's former producer explained that Nadia Ferreira's husband questioned him for being interested in local talent.

“What the f*** are you doing there? They told me: 'Get out of that mess, no one sees Peru with good eyes'. That was my fear, attracting other investors. I'm not afraid of discrediting myself with this because they know me there , they know what I am. On the contrary, they told me: 'Those people are crazy, what's wrong with them.' So, who is going to want to invest here?“he said.

