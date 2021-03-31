Sergio George was linked live with the América program today to talk about the cancellation of the song that he had promoted with Yahaira Plasencia. However, Janet Barboza asked him about another Peruvian artist who is giving something to talk about: Michelle Soifer.

The former member of Esto es guerra has just released her song “La nena” and it has garnered rave reviews since its premiere. Given this, George, who is currently in the United States, revealed that Soifer contacted him a while ago to work together.

“It’s a very competitive market for her, but she sings very well. Michelle Soifer wrote to me on Instagram about a year ago. He wanted me to meet her. It sounds really cool (his song ‘La nena’). I liked it, I think I answered him a year ago ”, he commented Sergio George.

On the other hand, the producer confirmed that the fourth song titled “Dime” by Yahaira Plasencia will not be released. He explained that he preferred to give a new song a chance.

“I am very changeable in decisions in the recording studio. We are making some changes. I get a song, and I asked Yahaira if she would like to record it, and she said yes, “he said.

“It is not known what may happen until it is released to the public. The other song is also good, I like to have options because the business is changing ”, he added.

Michelle Soifer happy for the success of “La nena”

Through their social networks, Michelle Soifer He was very happy for the great reception that the video for his new song “La nena” has been getting.

“I feel excited and I am super happy, I can’t believe it. I’m excited because ‘La nena’ is seriously breaking it and I’m happy, grateful and they don’t know how excited my heart is, ”she expressed in her Instagram stories.

