Yahaira Plasencia is going through a good time in her musical career, as she has been nominated in one of the most important categories of the 2021 Heat Awards, an event that honors the best of music in Spanish. Faced with the new achievement of the sauce boat, its music producer Sergio George He had flattering words for her and assured that more successes are coming.

“Yahaira deserves all the good things, he has worked so hard to get here … We are independent and Yahaira has worked for it, he deserves it and more great things come later,” said the American, during a link with the En boca program of all.

“Now you are seeing what I saw (…) you are seeing the whole world, you are seeing what she brings with talent and to contribute to the music business, which is very important. I think there is a lot to do, ”added the musician, who has also worked with music stars, such as: Thalía, Luis Enrique, Marc Anthony, Tito Nieves, Víctor Manuelle, India, Frankie Negrón, Johnny Rivera and Jennifer López.

Yahaira Plasencia celebrates her 27th birthday

This April 23, the singer Yahaira Plasencia celebrated another year of life and celebrated it with a message of gratitude for her recent nomination at the 2021 Heat Awards.

“When I was little, I looked forward to April 23 with all the longings in the world, because it was my day and I knew that my family would spoil me and make me feel special (for me, those will always be the best gifts that life gives you)” , wrote the interpreter of “And I said no”, on Instagram.

Yahaira Plasencia

“Today that I am one more year of life, I want to share this gift with you and that until now I cannot believe. This nomination comes to remind me that, despite everything, we must not stop pursuing our dreams. Thank you Diosito! ”, He concluded.

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.