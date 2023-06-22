Strong and clear. Sergio George he did not remain silent after the public accusations made against him by Farik Grippa. It all started when the young singer said that the music producer made him sign a contract that was detrimental to his career. Although the musician denied all these statements, he now brings the subject back to light and sent a forceful message to the interpreter of “Dos copas de vino”.

What did Farik Grippa say about Sergio George?

Farik Grippa He was on the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” to provide details of the media problem that has occurred with Sergio George. The young man commented that, after signing with Chin Pum Callao, there were many changes in the work plan that had been agreed at the beginning.

“He told me not to have any doubts, that the contract was very large, that there was a whole investment and tools to take my career to what I was looking for. The only thing I want to say is that this is my life and my career, and I hope that divine justice arrives. Leave me alone. I want to keep chasing my dreams, keep working, moving forward and completely disconnect. I’m not looking for problems with anyone, I don’t want problems with anyone,” he said in an interview with Magaly Medina.

Did Sergio George not want to work with Farik Grippa?

The producer spoke by message with a reporter from “America Today” to clarify the controversial situation that has arisen with the singer Farik Grippa. According to Sergio Georgethe contract they had was never breached and the salsa singer would be doing all this to receive attention from the press.

“Suddenly looking for publicity, he never released music and the song was made to launch. Nonsense, I don’t lend myself to that ”, commented the musician. Likewise, he expressed his annoyance, since he assures that he worked on music that was not released. “He never put out music and wanted to leave. (…) I wasted my time in the studio, on music that wasn’t going to come out. my time costs”, he added.

