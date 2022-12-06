Sergio George would have marked distance from Yahaira Plasencia. The producer gave an interview to the “América Hoy” program in which he admitted that he no longer follows the Peruvian singer on social networks and explained her reasons. In addition, he expressed the discomfort that he feels about the romance of the sauce boat with Jair Mendoza.

Why did Sergio George stop following Yahaira Plasencia on Instagram?

It all started when Gigi Miter, host of “Amor y fuego”, revealed that Sergio George no longer had Yahaira Plasencia on his Instagram contact list. She showed before the cameras that the American producer had stopped following the national artist. From there, rumors began about a distance between the two.

Sergio George explained that he does not like the comments he receives because of Yahaira Plasencia. He assured that his business is to sell music and not scandals to promote his work.

The renowned musician he prefers that people do not know that he works with the popular ‘Queen of totó’ . “There are many comments about why I stopped following her, it’s easy, I handle my personal life in a way and it’s different from how it’s handled in a company. I am in Saudi Arabia and many people do not know me. (Then) They are going to enter my page, to see who I follow and who is in my world, they start reading things and I don’t want that for myself “, held.

Yahaira Plasencia with music producer Sergio George. Photo: Yahaira Plasencia/ Instagram

What did Sergio George say about the romance of Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza?

On the other hand, the music producer of Yahaira Plasencia He was annoyed by the relationship that the sauce boat has started with Jair Mendoza. As he indicated, she had not informed him about this issue before going public.

“It would have been very easy if I knew about this before,” he began. “That is a bit complicated, this is a business, one is in constant evaluation. What I don’t like is creating news for the sake of creating news; So it makes me look like I’m looking for news and I sell music, brother. I do not sell gossip or scandals, ”he said.

Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza show off their love in concert

“More shows” revealed some romantic images of Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza in a concert. The Peruvian singers held hands on stage while performing the song “Don’t love me” by JLo and Marc Anthony.

Sergio George continues to sign agreements with Peruvian singers

Yahaira Plasencia seems to have only been the beginning of a whole trend for Sergio George towards Peruvian artists. And it is that despite the failed signing of Gabriela Herrera, the renowned producer sealed an agreement with two national salsa singers who have been breaking it in recent months.

Cielo Torres, happy to work alongside Sergio George.

Those chosen were Farik Grippa and Cielo Torres, who from now on will work hand in hand with the composer as well. In the case of the young singer-songwriter, she assured that there will be a total of 10 songs that she will record with the arranger of Marc Anthony after sealing her bond.