Sergio George He was upset when talking about the romance of Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza. The music producer revealed that the sauce boat kept this information about her sentimental life hidden from him, and said media scandal (he considers) would overshadow the release of the new album that they have been working on for 2023.

Let’s remember that a few days ago, Yahaira Plasencia confirmed that she began a relationship with Jair Mendoza after leaving an ampay in the program “Magaly TV, the firm”, in which both appear kissing and walking hand in hand during a trip to Punta Cana. “I’m giving myself an opportunity,” said the popular ‘Reina del Totó’.

What did Sergio George say about Yahaira and Jair Mendoza?

However, Sergio George would not agree with this decision by Yahaira Plasencia. According to the American producer, he is dedicated to selling music and does not resort to scandals to promote his work.

“ It would have been very easy if I knew about this before “, beginning. “That is a bit complicated, this is a business, one is in constant evaluation. What I don’t like is creating news for the sake of creating news; then It makes me look like I’m looking for news and I sell music, brother. I do not sell gossip or scandals ”, said the renowned musician in an interview for “America today”.

Sergio George compares Yahaira Plasencia with other Peruvian salsa singers

In addition, he compared the interpreter of “Y le dije no” with other salsa singers like Farik Gripa. He mentioned that these singers are only dedicated to making music and are not involved in scandals.