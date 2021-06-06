The Spanish Sergio García Dols (Gasgas) won this Sunday the Moto3 Grand Prix of Catalonia, held at the Montmeló circuit, climbing to second place in the championship behind his compatriot Pedro Acosta.

The last laps of the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya were being exciting, overtaking and crashing like Sasaki and Foggia who were leading in the race. For his part, the leader of the World Cup, Pedro Acosta finished seventh. The one from Mazarrón started from the 25th position and became the leader of the race. He remains at the top of the standings ahead of Masià and Sasaki.

Dols beat his compatriot Jeremy Alcoba (Honda) and Turkish Deniz Oncu (KTM) at the finish line, who took the podium after sanctioning fellow Spaniard Jaume Masià (KTM), initially third, but fell to fourth place for exceeding the limits of the circuit on the last lap.

«It has been a crazy race. I had a lot of fun, I am very happy with this victory, “said Dols, after his second victory of the year, in a very busy race with many changes of leaders.

“This is a race for Jason” Dupasquier, added the winner of the seventh race of the season.

As they got on the podium, Dols, Alcoba and Oncu wore a t-shirt in tribute to Dupasquier, a young 19-year-old Swiss rider, who died last week in an accident in training for the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix.

Dols remains in the world championship 39 points behind his compatriot Pedro Acosta, who continues to lead the world championship in the small category of motorcycling, despite entering seventh position.

“Seventh place after starting 25 … it was a good race,” Acosta told DAZN, insisting that “I’m happy with the race.”