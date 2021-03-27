Sergio García and Jon Rahm sweated the pass to the second round of the World Match Play Championship that is being held these days at the Austin Country Club (Texas, USA). Both needed extra holes to beat England’s Lee Westwood and American Ryan Palmer.

The first to go on stage was Sergio. After two victories against the aforementioned Westwood and Tyrrell Hatton in the first two games, on Wednesday and Thursday, this time he yielded to another Englishman, Matt Wallace, by 3 & 2. It was a game in which he was always in tow and in which he got to send a ball into the water in the 13th, when he needed to risk to get the direct pass. He had to go to the tiebreaker and, when it was played to life or death, after tying the first three holes, he took out the magic and plugged it in one fell swoop in the fourth. Today he will meet Canadian Mackenzie Hughes for a place in the quarterfinals.

Rahmbo, who came from winning two highly contested pulses against Colombian Sebastián Muñoz and Irishman Shane Lowry, had to knock down American Ryan Palmer to avoid being left out. He did not get it in the regulation 18 holes, but he did with a birdie in the second of the playoff. His next rival will be the South African Van Rooyen.