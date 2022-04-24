CR Madrid Sunday, April 24, 2022, 1:24 p.m.



The Spanish Sergio García was crowned in the Grand Prix of Portugal with a victory that allows him to regain the lead in the standings, beating the Italian Dennis Foggia by just one point after he crossed the finish line in ninth position. This is the second win this season for the Burriana rider, the only one to have so far this year.

He was accompanied on the podium by the Valencian Jaume Masiá, who climbed to the second podium position to link two in a row, which he had not achieved since 2020, which allows him to firmly present his candidacy for the Moto3 title. The podium was completed by the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki, who, as in the Argentine Grand Prix, achieved third place.

A race in which the also Spanish Izan Guevara and Carlos Tatay managed to get into the top ten, finishing in fifth and sixth position respectively.